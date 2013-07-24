* Treasury to sell $35 billion five-year notes * Euro zone data shows private sector expansion * FOMC, nonfarm payrolls data key next week By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 24 Prices for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries dropped on Wednesday as economic data pointed to a surprise expansion in the euro zone private sector, with investors eyeing a sale of U.S. debt later in the session. Private industry in the euro zone expanded for the first time in more than a year in July, with a jump in Markit's "flash" Eurozone Composite PMI to 50.4. The data helped drive investors into riskier assets such as stocks, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist with Miller Tabak & Co. LLC. in New York. "Likewise, the yield on the 10-year U.S. note has once again rejected sub-2.50 percent levels on signs of growing risk appetite," he added. In addition, sales of new U.S. single-family homes vaulted to a five-year high in June, showing little signs of slowing in the face of higher mortgage rates. "The housing sector of the economy is better than we thought with the final data in for June," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. The benchmark 10-year note dropped 19/32 in price on Wednesday to yield 2.577 percent, from 2.507 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond dropped 30/32 in price to yield 3.637 percent, up from 3.58 percent late on Tuesday. Investors were also awaiting a $35 billion auction of five-year notes scheduled for 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). "The continued cheap funding should help spur demand from investors wishing to put on carry trades, which are getting back in vogue," said Nomura analysts in a note to clients. The U.S. Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday in a sale analysts called uneventful. Capping the $99 billion in new intermediate debt issuance this week, the Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. With little significant economic data scheduled for this week, markets are waiting for two key events in the coming week: a two-day policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve and July nonfarm payrolls data. The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and investors will scour the statement on the second day for any hints of when the bank might begin slowing its $85-billion-per-month purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Most economists continue to expect that the Fed will begin to reduce its bond buys in September, though some have pushed back their expectations to later in the year. The payrolls data are due on Aug. 2. The health of the labor market will play a major role in the Fed's decision to pull back on bond buying. Policymakers want to see the unemployment rate closer to 6.5 percent from its current 7.6 percent.