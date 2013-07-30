* Refunding details, Fed statement, GDP data due Wednesday * Treasury refunding details might include selling fewer bonds * Fed statement to be scrutinized for tapering timing * July U.S. jobs report due Friday seen as key to trading By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders positioned for the release of second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, a Federal Reserve policy statement and the Treasury's next refunding announcement, all due on Wednesday. Trading so far this week has been in a tight range. "A lot of chips are off the table ahead of tomorrow - when we get GDP, the FOMC, and the Treasury's refunding announcement - and Friday when we see the employment data," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. Investors will scrutinize the Fed's policy statement for clues as to whether - and if so, when - the U.S. central bank will reduce its bond-purchase stimulus later this year. That decision depends on what data reveal about U.S. economic growth and unemployment. Consequently, the market is also focused on the gross domestic product report due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday and the July U.S. employment data due at the same time on Friday. The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday has also provoked unusually intense interest. Some analysts expect the Treasury to cut coupon-bearing debt sales for the first time since September 2010 as a shrinking federal budget deficit reduces funding needs. Traders expect the first cuts in issuance to be in the shortest maturities. Less short-term debt should support prices and keep borrowing costs down for the federal government whose deficit, while on track to shrink this year, remains elevated from its level before the 2007-2009 recession, analysts said. People are most focused on "the size of the three-year note issuance and the Treasury's guidance for 2s and 5s throughout the quarter," Simons said. The Treasury Department will release its quarterly refunding details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). S&P/Case-Shiller home price data released Tuesday had no discernible market impact, but other economic releases traders will watch closely include the Conference Board's consumer confidence report at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, ADP's private-sector employment report on Wednesday, and the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price with their yield easing to 2.58 percent from 2.61 percent late on Monday. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is expected to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in coupons.