BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasuries prices widened losses on Wednesday after the government reported the U.S. economy unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, growing 1.7 percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond briefly expanded its loss to a point, then trimmed the loss to 25/32, leaving its yield at 3.73 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note expanded its loss slightly to 20/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.69 percent.
The stronger than predicted growth laid a firmer foundation for the rest of the year that could bring the Federal Reserve a step closer to cutting back its monetary stimulus.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.