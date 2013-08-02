* U.S. payrolls report weaker than forecast
* Traders add to bets Fed won't raise rates until early 2015
* Treasuries' three-month decline steepest in nearly a
decade
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed
on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July
added another element of uncertainty as to when the Federal
Reserve would scale back the monetary stimulus it has used to
try to foster economic growth.
Bond traders covered short positions and the 30-year
Treasury bond briefly extended its gain to a full point.
Strategists said supply in the form of a $72 billion
Treasury refunding next week restrained the rally. The Treasury
will sell three-, 10- and 30-year coupons next week.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 23/32.
Its yield eased to 2.63 percent from 2.71 percent on Thursday.
Traders said short-covering contributed to the move higher.
Weekly Federal Reserve data on dealer positions showed dealers
short by about 14,000 contracts in the six-to-seven-year range
and short about 6,700 contracts in the seven-to-10-year maturity
range as of July 24.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising short-term
borrowing costs. The contracts, tied to the Fed's policy rate
target, rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a
later Fed rate hike.
The "modest slowdown" in July job growth "will keep alive
the debate about the immediate timing of 'tapering,'" said
Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring in July to 162,000. That was below Reuters
consensus estimate of 184,000. But the jobless rate fell anyway,
to 7.4 percent, the lowest in over four years.
The market rallied on the view that the mixed signals could
make the U.S. central bank more cautious about drawing down its
huge economic stimulus program.
But Credit Suisse economist Jay Feldman said the employment
report did not necessarily change the probability of a September
reduction in Fed bond purchases. However, he and others said the
fuzzy signal sent by the payrolls data on that issue put "a
greater premium" on the next round of numbers.
"The data from here until the September FOMC meeting will be
very important as we are roughly 50/50 whether or not tapering
begins in September, with it very much being a data- dependent
call," said Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton
Vance Investment Managers in Boston.
LOSING STREAK
Treasuries posted a loss for a third month in a row in July,
falling 0.11 percent, according to a total return index compiled
by Barclays. July's decline was less than the heavy losses
suffered in May and June.
Still, the Barclays Treasuries index fell 2.9 percent during
the three-month span, the most since April-June 2004.
The broader U.S. bond market fared better, earning a 0.14
percent return in July, according to Barclays' Aggregate bond
index. It was still down 2.31 percent so far this year.