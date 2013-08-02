* U.S. payrolls report weaker than forecast * Traders add to bets Fed won't raise rates until early 2015 * Treasuries' three-month decline steepest in nearly a decade By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July added another element of uncertainty as to when the Federal Reserve would scale back the monetary stimulus it has used to try to foster economic growth. Bond traders covered short positions and the 30-year Treasury bond briefly extended its gain to a full point after the data showed employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists had expected. Still, the advance was less than dramatic. "The payroll data was disappointing, but probably not weak enough to change the debate about tapering," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co., referring to the possibility of the Fed trimming its large-scale bond purchases. "The market sold off significantly yesterday afternoon so today's trade is an opportunity to square up," he said. Traders said supply from a $72 billion Treasury refunding next week also restrained the rally. The Treasury will sell three-, 10- and 30-year coupons next week. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 22/32. Its yield eased to 2.63 percent from 2.71 percent on Thursday. Traders said short-covering contributed to the move up. Weekly Federal Reserve data on dealer positions showed dealers short by about 14,000 contracts in the six-to-seven-year range and short about 6,700 contracts in the seven-to-10-year maturity range as of July 24. Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising short-term borrowing costs. The contracts, tied to the Fed's policy rate target, rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a later Fed rate hike. The "modest slowdown" in July job growth "will keep alive the debate about the immediate timing of 'tapering,'" said Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis. The pace of hiring in July was below Reuters consensus estimate of 184,000. The jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent as the labor market participation rate edged down to 63.4 percent from 63.5 percent in June. The market rallied on the view that the softer-than-expected employment report could make the U.S. central bank more cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program. But Credit Suisse economist Jay Feldman said the employment report did not necessarily change the probability of a September reduction in Fed bond purchases. However, he and others said the fuzzy signal sent by the payrolls data on that issue put "a greater premium" on the next round of numbers. "The data from here until the September FOMC meeting will be very important as we are roughly 50/50 whether or not tapering begins in September, with it very much being a data-dependent call," said Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston. The tapering debate will remain at center stage as the bond market goes "sideways" from here, said Kevin Giddis, senior managing director and head of fixed income at Raymond James. "Investors will play it pretty close to the vest until some real action occurs." Separately, the CME Group said it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday before the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for July. CME spokesman Michael Shore said the firm had "stop logic events" in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was released. About 173,000 10-year Treasury contracts traded in the minute before the jobs report came out, with several large trades in the seconds before the halts. The CME's halts generally occur after a number of trades come in that would cause the contract in question to trade outside a certain defined range. LOSING STREAK Treasuries posted a loss for a third month in a row in July, falling 0.11 percent, according to a total return index compiled by Barclays. July's decline was less than the heavy losses suffered in May and June. Still, the Barclays Treasuries index fell 2.9 percent during the three-month span, the most since April-June 2004. The broader U.S. bond market fared better, earning a 0.14 percent return in July, according to Barclays' Aggregate bond index. It was still down 2.31 percent so far this year.