* Yields decline as payrolls report weaker than forecast
* Traders add to bets Fed won't raise rates until early 2015
* Treasury to sell $72 bln in 3-, 10-, and 30-year debt
By Karen Brettell and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. Treasuries yields fell from
two-year highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job
growth in July added to uncertainty over the timing of when the
Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond purchase
program.
Employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists
had expected.
Most economists and traders have been expecting that the Fed
will start reducing its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases in
September as the economy gains momentum. Friday's data pushed
back some of those expectations.
"The question of tapering is back up in the air again given
the labor market numbers were mediocre at best," said Rick
Klingman, managing director in U.S. Treasuries trading at
Societe Generale in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.61
percent, down from near two-year highs of 2.75 percent before
the data.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures also
boosted bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising
short-term borrowing costs. The contracts, tied to the Fed's
policy rate target, rise in price when traders see a bigger
chance of a later Fed rate hike.
The jobs disappointment is likely to bring even more
scrutiny to data heading into next month's payrolls report,
which will be the last one before the Fed's September meeting.
"The data from here until the September FOMC meeting will be
very important as we are roughly 50/50 whether or not tapering
begins in September," said Eric Stein, co-director of global
income at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.
New supply scheduled for next week was seen capping Friday's
price gains.
The Treasury will sell $72 billion in new three-, 10- and
30-year bonds next week.
Short-covering by traders who had bet on a strong number,
however, added to Friday's bid.
July's jobs gains surprised many traders who had been
expecting as many as 200,000 to 250,000 jobs may have been added
during the month.
Some had set up short positions in anticipation that a
strong number would push yields higher.
Weekly Federal Reserve data on dealer positions showed
dealers short by about 14,000 contracts in the six-to-seven-year
range and short about 6,700 contracts in the seven-to-10-year
maturity range as of July 24.
After Friday's move, Treasuries are seen as likely to stay
in their recent range until new data paints a clearer economic
picture.
The tapering debate will remain at center stage as the bond
market goes "sideways" from here, said Kevin Giddis, senior
managing director and head of fixed income at Raymond James.
"Investors will play it pretty close to the vest until some real
action occurs."
Separately, the CME Group said it paused trading in
some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday before the
jobs report.
CME spokesman Michael Shore said the firm had "stop logic
events" in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at
8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was
released.
About 173,000 10-year Treasury contracts traded in the
minute before the jobs report came out, with several large
trades in the seconds before the halts.
The CME's halts generally occur after a number of trades
come in that would cause the contract in question to trade
outside a certain defined range.