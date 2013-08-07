* U.S. $24 billion 10-year note auction drew strong demand
* Treasury to sell $16 billion 30-year bonds Thursday
* Fed bought $1.51 billion long-dated Treasuries
* Fed's Pianalto says prepared for QE retreat if job market
improves
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. government debt prices rose
on Wednesday as higher yields attracted buyers to the Treasury's
10-year note auction, the second of three Treasury coupon sales
this week.
"A juicier, higher coupon and the second highest yield at
auction since mid-2011 brought in strong demand for 10-year
notes today, as shown by the high indirect bid and low dealer
take even as the auction came into a small rally," said John
Briggs, managing director and U.S. rate strategist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Briggs said the result was "a decent sign" for the market,
"which is attempting to stabilize in this newer, higher rate
range as we creep towards September and the Fed's expected
tapering (of its quantitative easing-related bond purchases)."
Briggs said the decent demand could bode well for the
Treasury's final coupon sale of the week - an auction of 30-year
bonds set for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Thursday.
From early May, when the Federal Reserve indicated it
planned to reduce the size of its bond buying program, benchmark
10-year yields have risen from about 1.60 percent to about 2.60
percent.
The latter yield reflects the view that the Fed is ready to
start trimming its bond purchases in September or October.
In late trade, the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 13/32, its yield easing to 2.60 percent from
2.64 percent late on Tuesday.
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed
Income, with $400 billion in fixed-income assets under
management, in Newark, New Jersey, said the Treasury market "has
overreacted, pricing in a picture perfect exit by the Fed.
"There's been a mini panic by retail investors and long
rates are starting to crest here," he said. "The yield curve is
priced for a return to normalcy five years out and that's too
aggressive."
That move occurred because investors went from being "overly
complacent that the Fed would be on hold for as far as the eye
could see to a mode of mini-stampede where municipal bonds,
high-yield bonds, emerging market bonds, and Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) came under selling pressure from
retail investors who woke up to the notion that we're four years
into an economic recovery and the Fed is not going to be in an
emergency degree of accommodation forever," Tipp said.
Once investors "woke up" to that notion, they overreacted
and "hit that sell button with both hands," Tipp said.
Now that yields have risen sharply and prices are down,
Treasuries and other kinds of bonds look more attractive.
"The economic recovery is modest, inflation is muted, and
the Fed plans to keep short-term interest rates near zero into
2015," Tipp observed.
Meanwhile, a demographic demand exists for money in bank
deposits and money market funds to earn yield, both for retail
investors and for pension funds, he said.
Another reason for investors to buy Treasuries near these
levels is that "even after the Fed stops tapering, they will -
hands down - be running an easier monetary policy than they've
ever run before," Tipp said.
As to the 30-year bonds scheduled for sale on Thursday, some
participants were optimistic that those, too, would find buyers.
"Supply has been the biggest catalyst of the week. There may
be some value at the long-end of the curve," said Mike Lorizio,
head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in
Boston.
The U.S. Treasury will use most of the proceeds from this
week's debt sales to repay investors who hold maturing
government securities. The federal government will only receive
$2.4 billion in new cash from the debt sold.
Another factor supporting bond prices was the Bank of
England's commitment to keep its policy rates low, with the goal
to knock domestic unemployment under 7 percent, which is
comparable to the rhetoric coming from its U.S. counterpart.
"In general, this is positive for the bond market because it
keeps rates in check," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading with Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top central bank
officials have said in recent weeks the timing of any reduction
in bond purchases is not set in stone, adding the Fed will
likely keep short-term interest rates near zero for a protracted
period even after it stops buying bonds.
This, in turn, has halted a bond market selloff that lifted
benchmark yields to 2.755 percent, a 23-month high, in early
July.
Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto, who is not a voter
on the Fed policy committee this year, said on Wednesday the Fed
could soon begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus
if recent improvement in the U.S. job market persists.
The 30-year bond was up 28/32 in price, its
yield easing to 3.68 percent from 3.73 percent late on Tuesday.
The Fed conducted its second purchase of long-dated
Treasuries this week. It bought $1.507 billion in bonds maturing
in February 2036 through February 2043 after it bought $1.496
billon of these maturities on Monday.
In other parts of the bond market, the yield spreads between
the debt issued by U.S. mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac were mostly little changed
after Freddie posted its second largest ever quarterly profit.
The yield premium on a Freddie five-year note issue due
March 2018 over comparable five-year Treasuries
was about 8 basis points, up slightly from late
Tuesday, according to Reuters data.