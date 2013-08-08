* U.S. Treasury to sell $16 billion 30-year bonds
* Fed to buy $2.75-$3.50 bln in medium-term Treasuries
* U.S. weekly jobless claims edge up from 5-1/2 year low
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday with benchmark yields hitting their lowest in a week,
as investors' appetite for bonds improved further ahead of a $16
billion auction of 30-year debt.
The short-term view on Treasuries has turned more positive
following solid demand at the $32 billion three-year and $24
billion 10-year note auctions, the other legs of this week's
August quarterly refunding, traders and analysts said.
"It's a continuation of yesterday's buying. The market
continues to trade better," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the upcoming
30-year bond issue to sell at a yield of 3.647
percent, which was below the two-year high of 3.660 set at the
30-year auction in July.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 5/32 in price to yield 2.595 percent, down
1.7 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield hit 2.573 percent earlier, the lowest
level since July 31, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was 10/32 higher with a yield
of 3.664 percent, down 2.1 basis points from Wednesday's close.
The 30-year yield has traded in a 26 basis-point range since
early July.
Still, worries that Federal Reserve might pare its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities as early as September have capped market gains.
Recent data and remarks from top Fed officials have
supported the notion the central bank was on track to dial back
its bond-purchase stimulus.
Domestic first-time filings for unemployment benefits edged
up to 333,000 last week from a 5-1/2 year low the previous week,
while the four-week average of jobless claims fell to its lowest
level since November 2007.
These levels of claims reinforced the perception of moderate
job growth, which might be enough for the Fed to shrink its
monthly bond purchases, according to some economists.
In the meantime, the Fed planned to buy $2.75 billion to
$2.50 billion in Treasuries that will mature in August 2020 to
May 2023 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).