* U.S. Treasury to sell $16 billion 30-year bonds * Fed to buy $3.22 billion in medium-term Treasuries * U.S. weekly jobless claims edge up from 5-1/2 year low * Fed's Fisher says U.S. economy has recovered By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting their lowest in a week as investors' appetite for bonds improved before a $16 billion auction of 30-year debt. The short-term view on Treasuries has turned more positive following solid demand at the $32 billion three-year and $24 billion 10-year note auctions, the other legs of this week's August quarterly refunding, traders and analysts said. "Lately the bond market has found its legs here," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the upcoming 30-year bond issue to sell at a yield of 3.621 percent, which was below the two-year high of 3.660 percent set at the 30-year auction in July. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 9/32 in price to yield 2.577 percent, down 3.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hit 2.573 percent earlier, the lowest level since July 31, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond was 22/32 higher with a yield of 3.662 percent, down 4.2 basis points from Wednesday's close. The 30-year yield has traded in a 26 basis-point range since early July. Treasuries also inspired some safe-haven demand as an early rebound in Wall Street stocks faded. Still, worries that Federal Reserve might pare its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as early as September have capped market gains. Recent data and remarks from top Fed officials have supported the notion the central bank was on track to begin reducing its bond purchases. "The Fed is inclined to buy fewer bonds because the economy is doing better," SunTrust's Richman said. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a German newspaper on Thursday the U.S. economy has recovered. Weekly U.S. first-time filings for unemployment benefits edged up to 333,000 last week from a 5-1/2 year low the previous week, while the four-week average of jobless claims fell to its lowest level since November 2007. These levels of claims reinforced the perception of moderate job growth, which might be enough for the Fed to shrink its monthly bond purchases, according to some economists. In the meantime, the Fed bought $3.22 billion in Treasuries that will mature in August 2020 to November 2022.