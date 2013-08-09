* Benchmark yields poised to end little changed for week * Absence of supply, stocks may lower yields in coming days * Treasuries funds post record weekly outflow - Lipper By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday on profit-taking on this week's gains, as traders expected the bond market to resume its rebound of the past five weeks in the absence of supply and the stock market's struggle to advance from near record levels. Traders attributed investors buying a high percentage of this week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply and positive technical signals as catalysts for benchmark yields to retrace further from their recent near two-year peak of 2.75 percent. "We had a decent run-up on longer-dated Treasuries prices this week. Now people are taking money off the table," said John Brady, managing director of interest rate futures sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The 10-year yield could break below 2.50 percent, which would be its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks, if a late summer mini-market rally materializes due partly on a pullback in U.S. stock prices, traders said. Wall Street stocks were set for their worst week since June on nagging worries about Fed reducing stimulus. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 1,697 points, about 10 points below its record intraday high set a week ago. "If we see the stock market corrects, the bond market could rally to the 2.45 percent level," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Milstein cautioned even if yields fall in the next couple of weeks, the longer-term trend is still for yields to head higher. This bearish outlook on the bond market has spurred more investors to redeem fund shares. They pulled a record $3.27 billion out of U.S.-based Treasuries funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. On below-average summer trading volume, the 10-year Treasury note last traded 2/32 lower in price with a yield 2.605 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield was poised to end little changed on the week after rising 11 basis points the previous two weeks. The 30-year yield was on track to fall 4 basis points on the week, staying in the middle of a 26 basis-point trading range established since July 10. The medium-term Treasuries remained the most vulnerable maturities as traders have been speculating on the Federal Reserve's first short-term interest rate increase whenever it halts its third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3. The five-year Treasury yield was little changed on the week at 1.364 percent, as it has risen 0.50 percentage point since late May after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at the possibility the central bank might dial back its bond-purchase stimulus during a congressional testimony.