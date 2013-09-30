* Treasuries on track for first monthly gain since April
* Worries over Italian government stoke safe-haven bids
* Chicago PMI rises to highest since May
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady on Monday as fears of the first government shutdown in 17
years supported safe-haven demand for bonds, sending benchmark
yields to their lowest in seven weeks.
If a budget deal does not materialize later Monday, the
government will stop funding nonessential services at midnight,
which would cause furloughs of some government employees and,
analysts say, act as a drag on the U.S. economy.
This latest chapter of a stalemate over the federal budget,
together with the Federal Reserve's decision to refrain from
shrinking its monthly bond purchases earlier this month, have
stabilized the Treasuries market following a summer selloff.
U.S. government debt was on track to post its first monthly
gain since April and to eke out its first quarterly rise since a
year ago, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The best way to say what the market is doing right now is
that it's pricing in a partial government," said John Herrmann,
director of interest rates strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
in New York.
Investors, while monitoring for any breakthroughs in the
budget talks in Washington, have also been defensive after
Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi ordered five
center-right ministers to leave the government, threatening the
governing coalition.
Analysts warned a political collapse in euro zone's
third-largest economy would hamper efforts to fix its finances
and hurt investor confidence in the euro zone block, which has
shown signs of recovery recently.
But on Monday as many as 20 senators from Berlusconi's party
were ready to form a breakaway group unless the former premier
backs down on his hard line to bring down Italy's government.
This development curbed earlier safety bids for Treasuries,
German Bunds and other low-risk assets.
Bond demand was also held in check following a report from
the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago that showed business
activity in the upper Midwest region grew at its fastest pace
since May.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price at 98-28/32 to yield 2.628 percent after they
had traded up as much as 11/32 with a yield of 2.59 percent.
"We are not in a complete risk-off world. It's a temporary
move to safety," Herrmann said.
The 10-year yield was on course to fall 17 basis points in
September for its first decline in five months, but it was still
set to rise for a fourth consecutive quarter.
Treasuries fared better than their German counterparts as
the yield premium on U.S. 10-year debt over 10-year Bunds shrank
to 0.83 percent from 0.85 percent on Friday.
While a government shutdown has spurred bids for its debt, a
protracted shutdown, in addition to a looming fight over raising
the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling, could damage the safe-haven
status of Treasuries and the U.S. dollar.
The cost to insure against a U.S. default rose to its
highest level since May. Investors would have to pay about
35,000 euros annually to insure 10 million euros worth of
Treasuries against a default in five years, up from 31,000 euros
on Friday's close, according to data from Markit.