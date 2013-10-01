* A brief government shutdown seen a modest economic dent
* U.S. manufacturing grew at fast pace in 2-1/2 years - ISM
* Treasuries posted first monthly gain since April in Sept
* U.S. 1-month bill sale fetches highest rate since November
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday, as traders reduced their safe-haven bond holdings on
expectations that the first partial government shutdown in 17
years would be brief, although a funding deal seemed elusive.
Federal agencies began cutting services after a standoff
between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans
closed national parks and slowed everything from trade
negotiations to medical research.
If Congress can agree to a new funding bill soon, the
shutdown would last days rather than weeks, with relatively
little impact on the world's largest economy.
"It is more about political posturing. The market has crisis
fatigue," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW Group in
Los Angeles.
Traders also pared their bond holdings after the Institute
for Supply Management's index on U.S. manufacturing showed the
sector grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.635 percent, up 2 basis
point from late on Monday.
The 10-year yield touched its lowest level in seven weeks on
Monday, spurred by last-minute safe haven bids ahead of the
partial government shutdown. Still, bond yields have remained
fairly contained despite jitters about the shutdown.
The Treasuries market earned 0.7 percent in total returns in
September, its first monthly gain since April. The recovery last
month helped lift the market's third-quarter performance into
positive territory, also generating a 0.7 percent return. In
turn, this reduced its year-to-date loss to 2.01 percent. The
loss was tied to a sharp summer sell-off due to fears that the
Federal Reserve might reduce its stimulus later this year,
according to an index compiled by Barclays.
ONE-MONTH BILL RATE JUMPS
After Democratic and Republican lawmakers failed to reach a
funding deal by the midnight deadline, selling led by hedge
funds emerged in overseas trading, analysts and traders said.
While market reaction to the government shutdown has been
muted so far, investors are more worried that the current
gridlock in Washington would cause a government default if
lawmakers do not agree on raising the $16.7 trillion borrowing
limit, which is expected to be exhausted on Oct. 17.
"As we approach the Day Zero on the debt ceiling, we
recommend buying more into Treasuries," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia, adding five-year issues have the most room to
rally under the current climate.
But investors were reluctant to load up on ultra short-dated
U.S. debt, which might face turbulence as the debt ceiling
deadline looms.
At Tuesday's $35 billion sale of U.S. one-month T-bills, the
Treasury paid 0.12 percent to investors, which was the highest
interest rate paid on this debt maturity since November.
"Bills are one of the best measures of investor anxiety,"
said Tony Crescenzi, portfolio manager with PIMCO in Newport
Beach, California. He said he was stunned by the jump in T-bill
rates, noting how they had been at zero just days ago.
On the open market, the interest rate on one-month T-bills
rose to 0.08 percent, up 5.5 basis points on the day.
It was on track for its biggest single-day rise since late July
2011 in the days of the first debt ceiling showdown between
President Obama and top Republican lawmakers.
For now, many traders do not anticipate the U.S. government
will stop meeting its debt obligations, which are held in
pension funds, retirement accounts and central banks worldwide.
"It's way too early to price in a technical default. That's
a very long shot," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In the derivatives market, the cost to insure against a U.S.
default retreated from its highest level in more than four
months. Investors would have to pay about 31,995 euros annually
to insure 10 million euros worth of Treasuries against a default
in five years, down from 33,217 euros on Monday's close,
according to data from Markit.
Still a protracted government shutdown will subtract from
economic activity with potentially up to one million workers
being put on unpaid leave. Economists estimated each week of
reduced federal services would take away 0.1 percentage point of
the U.S. gross domestic product.
Early casualties of the partial government shutdown were
official economic reports. The Commerce Department said on
Tuesday it postponed the release of its September reading on
construction spending.
The Labor Department said last week it will not publish the
closely-watched employment report, which was slated for release
on Friday, if a shutdown occurs. But it will put out its weekly
jobless claims report on Thursday.
As a result, investors will rely on privately produced
economic indicators, which include ADP's private employment
report on Wednesday.