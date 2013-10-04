* Eyes on Washington as shutdown delays payrolls report
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Growing worries about a U.S.
government default lifted the interest rates on ultra short-term
U.S. Treasury bills to their highest levels in over 10 months on
Friday.
As the first partial federal government shutdown in 17 years
entered into its fourth day, the Labor Department delayed the
release of its closely watched payrolls report, which would have
been the premier focus for traders. Instead, they continued to
await for hints the White House and Congress might be coming
closer to an agreement to increase the government's $16.7
trillion statutory borrowing limit.
They have also prepared for the rising possibility that the
Treasury might skip repaying investors and foreign central banks
on their U.S. debt holdings.
Eight-five billion dollars worth of Treasury bills will
mature on Oct. 17 when the government is projected to reach its
debt ceiling. The interest rate on that T-bill issue
last traded at 0.13 percent, up 2 basis points from
late on Thursday and up 9 basis points on the week.
"We are seeing some real volatility in the bill sector,"
said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries trading at
Guggenheim Partners in New York. "Bills are showing the first
signs of distress."
Interest rates on T-bills that mature in the first half of
November last traded at 0.11 percent, 5 basis points higher than
late Thursday and up 9 basis points from a week earlier.
Failure to increase the debt ceiling, traders fear, would
unleash market chaos and damage the long-term creditworthiness
of the U.S. government and the safehaven status of the dollar.
With little progress shown in Washington on a deal to raise
the borrowing cap, the cost to insure a U.S. default in the
derivatives market nearly doubled this week, approaching the
level last seen in July 2011 during the first debt ceiling
showdown between President Barack Obama and top Republican
lawmakers.
Investors would pay about 55,300 euros to insure 10 million
euros worth of Treasuries for a year on Friday, according to
Markit. The premium was as high as 58,000 euros earlier.
A week ago, the cost on one-year U.S. sovereign credit
default swap was nearly 29,000 euros.
GLIMMER OF HOPE ON DEAL
While the ongoing government shutdown and the looming debt
ceiling deadline have roiled the bill sector, longer-dated
government securities have held in a tight range, suggesting
traders are clinging to hopes of a last-minute deal to avoid a
default, analysts and traders.
"Most people in the market still assume something will get
done," Rogan said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
10/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.643 percent, up 4 basis
points from late on Thursday.
For the week, the 10-year yield bounced in a narrow 9 basis
point range from an intraday low of 2.58 percent to a high of
2.67 percent, according to Reuters data.
Interest rates on Treasury bills that mature after
mid-November traded in the single digits.
The credit default swap market also signaled expectations of
disruption to the Treasuries market would be brief, not a
protracted one that damages long-term investor confidence.
The price on one-year CDS on Treasuries stood 15 basis
points above the five-year price, the widest gap since July
2011.