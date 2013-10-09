* Prices fall slightly before Fed minutes
* Potential Yellen rally stemmed by Washington gridlock,
supply
* Treasury sold $21 billion of 10-year notes
* October Treasuries bill yields elevated, repo costs rise
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on
Wednesday amid new Treasury supply as investors waited for the
minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, hoping
for more clues why the U.S. central bank decided not to trim its
$85 billion a month bond purchase program.
The Fed minutes come as U.S. President Barack Obama prepared
to nominate Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to run the world's
most influential central bank. The advocate for aggressive
action to stimulate U.S. economic growth through low interest
rates and large-scale bond purchases would succeed Ben Bernanke,
whose second term as Fed chairman expires on Jan. 31.
Treasuries have largely traded sideways for the past two
weeks as investors hesitate to enter new trades amid a political
contest in Washington.
The bond market's relatively placid reaction to the
proceedings in Washington up to now is due to investors having
seen a similar drama before and to expectations that a
resolution will be reached at the 11th hour.
"Market reaction so far has been very benign - except for a
couple of spots that were quirky - because we've been through
this before," said Jon Mackay, senior fixed income strategist at
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in New York.
"Markets are counting on politicians not pushing this over
the cliff and reaching a last-minute deal," he said.
Still, as the October 17 date - when the Treasury says it
will be left with about $30 billion on hand - draws closer,
investors will be more unwilling to put money to work, he said.
The U.S. government entered its ninth day of partial
shutdown on Wednesday and fears have been rising that political
conflict could disrupt an increase in the debt ceiling.
Some expect a resolution to raise the debt ceiling will
reduce the safety bid for Treasuries, sending yields higher,
while others see a continuing gridlock adding to demand for
bonds. These factors, and impending new sales of 10-year and
30-year Treasuries, offset any rally from Yellen's nomination.
"One side fears that you will get an agreement (in
Washington) and the market will probably be pressured, and the
other side fears of it continuing and dragging on and continuing
to choke some growth out of the economy," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
"You're kind of stuck until you get some resolution here,
but in the meantime you're taking down some supply," he added.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
7/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, up from 2.64 percent late
on Tuesday.
The Treasury sold $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday,
the second sale of $64 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this
week. It will also sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Many U.S. economic releases issued by the government,
including Wednesday's wholesale trade data and the crucial
monthly payrolls data that had been scheduled for last Friday,
have been delayed by the shutdown, muddying the picture of the
state of the economy.
The partial government shutdown is seen hurting economic
growth, which has added to speculation that the Fed may not
begin paring back its bond purchases until next year.
Short-dated Treasury bill yields also remained elevated on
Wednesday, and the cost of financing trades through repurchase
agreements rose, as investors avoided U.S. debt that comes due
in late October. Notes due at the end of October are most at
risk of delayed payments if the government fails to increase its
$16.7 trillion debt ceiling.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has warned Congress the
United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than
Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in
cash on hand.
Treasuries bills that mature on Oct. 24 are yielding 39
basis points, much higher than longer-dated debt that matures
outside of what investors see as the danger zone. Three-month
and six-month bills are yielding 0.045
percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.
The cost of borrowing funds overnight against Treasuries in
repo also jumped to around 15 basis points on Wednesday, up from
around 7 basis points on Tuesday.