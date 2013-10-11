* Prices rise on caution ahead of long weekend
* Investors stay wary of T-bills at risk of delayed payments
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as investors remained cautious that Washington will reach
a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling and avert a potential
default, with volumes light heading into the long U.S. holiday
weekend.
No deal emerged from the 90-minute meeting between President
Barack Obama and Republican leaders on Thursday, but talks
continued into the night in an effort to re-open the government
and extend the government's borrowing authority beyond an Oct.
17 deadline. One senior Republican said an agreement could come
on Friday, though hurdles remain.
Short-dated Treasuries bill yields remained elevated on
Friday, though some were off their highest levels earlier in the
week, as banks and investors shy away from holding debt that is
at any risk of delayed interest or principal payments.
"We need the weekend with a minimum of drama before people
are comfortable that (a default) is off the table," said Jim
Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Higher hopes that a deal to raise the debt ceiling will be
reached on Thursday sent longer-dated yields spiraling higher,
breaking through technical support levels, and some of the most
stressed Treasuries bills also eased from their highs.
Some of that reversed on Friday as investors squared
positions before the long U.S. Columbus Day weekend. Bond
markets are closed on Monday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in
price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.69 percent late on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds rose 17/32 in price to
yield 3.70 percent, down from 3.74 percent.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 to 2043 on Friday as part of its ongoing purchase
program.
Yields on one-month Treasuries bills that come due on
November 7 traded at 0.23 percent on Friday, down
from 0.26 percent late on Thursday. They remain significantly
higher than at the beginning of the month, before concerns about
a default increased, when they yielded only around 0.02 percent.
Discussion that an extension of the debt ceiling would last
only around six weeks has also sent yields on bills maturing in
late November and early December higher.
Yields on Treasuries bills maturing on November 29
jumped to 0.22 percent on Friday, up from 0.12
percent on Thursday and 0.05 percent on Wednesday.