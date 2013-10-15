* Rates ease on Treasury bills due Oct/Nov
* Focus on efforts to open government, lift U.S. debt
ceiling
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Most U.S. Treasuries prices
were narrowly lower on Tuesday while short-term bill rates were
the lowest in a week as participants focused on efforts in
Washington to re-open the government and raise the U.S. debt
ceiling.
At the shortest part of the maturity curve, interest rates
on U.S. Treasury bills eased amid hints of a possible agreement
in Washington that would reopen the government after it was
partially shut for the first time in 17 years.
Treasury rates on T-bill issues due in October to November
fell to their lowest level in a week, although they remained at
elevated levels compared with three weeks ago.
A month-long struggle in the U.S. Congress showed signs on
Monday of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen closed federal
agencies and avoid a damaging default on federal debt.
The one-month Treasury bills due on Nov. 7 are
the most sensitive to efforts to raise the statutory $16.7
trillion borrowing limit, on track to be exhausted on Thursday.
Rates on those short-term bills rise when a settlement of
the potential crises looks in doubt and ease on hints that a
resolution is nearer at hand.
The T-bill issue due on Nov. 7 last traded at 0.203 percent,
down 3.5 basis points from late on Friday.
Still, the overnight general collateral (GC) rate remained
significantly elevated due to the debt ceiling crisis, said John
Canavan, fixed-income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
"It is currently around 0.25 percent, and was 0.27 percent
last Thursday, which was the highest the early morning GC rate
had been since April 12," he observed.
News that factory activity in New York State grew in October
at its most anemic pace since May had no discernible impact.
The Empire State index "is an independently surveyed
sentiment gauge, not constructed from components, and was
probably impacted by early reactions to the Washington
confrontation," said Pierre Ellis, senior economist at Decision
Economics in New York.
The Fed will purchase Treasuries in the 4.75-year to
5.75-year sector of the curve this morning.
The market opened for the first session of the week after
being closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
At the longer end of the yield curve, benchmark 10-year
notes were last down 4/32, their yields rising to
2.70 percent from 2.695 percent late on Friday.