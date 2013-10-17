* Benchmark 10-year note yields lowest since August
* Short-covering adds to buying
* Fed bought $3.152 bln notes due 2021-2023
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 17
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in over two months on
Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in
Congress and reopen the government encouraged investors to
reinvest cash and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will
not scale back its stimulus in the near term.
The government had been expected to exhaust its $16.7
trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, raising fears it would not
meet benefit payments and debt obligations in coming days.
"There was money waiting to be put to work until this debt
ceiling issue was resolved, so there's some cash moving off the
sidelines," said Matthew Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert
Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Also, the impact of the government shutdown and the
possible fogginess of the economic data we'll get for a while
has convinced more large firms that the Federal Reserve will not
reduce its bond purchases until next year," he said. "It becomes
harder for the Fed to remove itself from the market."
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 21/32 in price,
their yields easing to 2.59 percent, the lowest since August 12,
and down from 2.67 percent late on Wednesday. Those yields have
dropped from 3.00 percent before the Fed decided last month not
to pare its bond purchases.
Short-covering also helped lift bond prices.
"Some people had thought the 10-year yield might rise to 3
percent, but with the rally pushing the yield down to 2.60
percent, it forced some people out of their short positions,"
Duch said.
Data on new jobless claims in the latest week, which showed
claims declining less than economists' estimates, also supported
Treasuries, as a weaker U.S. employment picture would make it
less likely the Federal Reserve would scale back on its bond
purchases.
A stronger-than-forecast reading on the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve's October business activity index briefly caused
Treasuries to shave a sliver of their gains, but prices of U.S.
government debt soon resumed their upward climb.
The partial government shutdown is seen as having damped
economic growth, postponing the point at which the Fed would
begin trimming its $85 billion a month in bond purchases.
Most market participants had expected the Fed to announce it
would trim purchases at its September meeting. Now many believe
that won't happen until next year. Investors are also betting
the Fed won't raise interest rates until April 2015.
John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut, said the door remained open for "an
oversold correction" in Treasuries.
"A rally led by the belly of the curve could take 10-year
yields at least to 2.45 percent and five-year yields to the 1.28
percent area in the coming month to six weeks," he said.
On Thursday, five-year note yields stood at 1.33 percent.
Briggs recommended buying the dips in the 2.75 percent to
2.80 percent region on the 10-year yield.
A "rock solid" bid for Treasuries emerged overnight with
buyers in Asia and real money and hedge fund buying "of the
belly and intermediates in decent size," said Thomas di Galoma,
co-head of fixed income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York.
He also cited "massive buying" from London-based accounts with
short-covering from the dealer and hedge fund community.
With prompt payment on short-term U.S. debt now assured,
rates on October U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 14 last
traded at 0.02 percent, down 1 basis points from late Wednesday,
according to Reuters data.
The overnight general collateral repo rate eased a bit after
the agreement in Washington, pointing to increased liquidity in
the money markets, but it remained "quite elevated," said John
Canavan, fixed-income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The U.S. overnight repo rate, at its lowest level in a week,
still stood at 0.18 percent, down about 5 basis points,
according to Reuters data.
The Fed bought $3.152 billion in notes due between 2021 and
2023 on Thursday as part of its plan to stimulate the economy
and reduce unemployment. It will buy between $1.25 billion and
$1.75 billion in bonds due 2036 to 2043 on Friday.