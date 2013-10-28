* U.S. Treasury to sell $32 billion two-year notes
* Smallest monthly two-year auction in over five years
* Fed to buy $4.25-$5.25 billion bonds due 2017-2018
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday as investors prepared to make room for this week's $96
billion in longer-dated government debt supply with yields
hovering near three-month lows.
The Treasury Department will kick off this week's auctions
of coupon-bearing issues with a $32 billion offering of two-year
notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). This is the smallest monthly supply
of this maturity since August 2008.
The two-year auction will be followed by a $35 billion sale
of five-year notes on Tuesday and a $29 billion auction in
seven-year notes on Wednesday.
Traders and analysts anticipated solid demand for the latest
supply due to expectations the Federal Reserve will likely stick
to its current pace of bond-purchase stimulus in a bid to
support an economic recovery weakened by the recent 16-day
partial government shutdown.
"The prevalent opinion of the market is the Fed is on hold
with tapering until 2014," said Mike Cullinane, head of
Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson at St. Petersburg, Florida.
"This week's supply should be well-received."
Fed policy-makers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday after
they surprised investors last month when they refrained from
reducing their $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, or QE3. The decision spurred a rally
in the bond market, helping to send the 10-year yield down some
50 basis points from a 25-month high of 3 percent.
At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed was scheduled to buy $4.25
billion to $5.25 billion of Treasuries that mature from Oct.
2017 to June 2018.
With the Fed likely to assure investors that the current QE3
purchases will stay in place in the coming months, traders and
analysts said benchmark yields will likely bounce within a tight
range at least until the next non-farm payrolls report, which
will be due on Nov. 8.
"This lends itself to a rangebound market," said Cullinane,
who expects the 10-year yield to trade 2.45 to 2.65 percent in
the near term.
The government has released economic data that were delayed
due to the shutdown after President Barack Obama and Congress
reached a last-minute deal on Oct. 16 to temporarily fund
federal spending and raise the debt ceiling through early 2014.
U.S. factory output grew 0.6 percent in September, its
largest monthly increase since February, the Fed reported on
Monday.
On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes
traded down 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.520 percent, up
nearly 2 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield
touched a three-month low of 2.471 percent last week after
disappointing September jobs figures.
In "when-issued" activities, traders expected the
forthcoming two-year note issue due in October
2015 was expected to clear at a yield of 0.3240 percent. This
compared with a yield of 0.348 percent at the two-year auction
held in September.