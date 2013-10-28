* U.S. Treasury sells $32 bln 2-year notes, high yield 0.323
pct
* Smallest monthly two-year auction in over five years
* Fed buys $5.08 billion government bonds due 2017-18
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
dipped on Monday as investors made room for this week's $96
billion in longer-dated government debt supply, with yields
hovering near three-month lows.
The Treasury kicked off the week's supply with the sale on
Monday of $32 billion in two-year notes at a high yield of 0.323
percent, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio in six months.
"The auction was very well bid," said Thomas Simons, a money
market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Monday's auction was the smallest monthly supply of this
maturity since August 2008.
The government began reducing the size of its two-year
auctions in August as a result of lower borrowing needs and
ahead of introducing two-year floating-rate debt in early 2014.
The two-year auction will be followed by a $35 billion sale
of five-year notes on Tuesday and a $29 billion auction of
seven-year notes on Wednesday.
Traders and analysts anticipated solid demand for this
week's sales on views the Federal Reserve, which will begin a
two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, will keep buying bonds at its
current pace to prop up the economy, which was weakened by this
month's 16-day partial government shutdown.
"The prevalent opinion of the market is the Fed is on hold
with tapering until 2014," said Mike Cullinane, head of
Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"This week's supply should be well-received."
The Fed surprised investors last month when it refrained
from reducing the U.S. central bank's $85 billion of monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The
decision spurred a bond market rally, sending the 10-year yield
down some 50 basis points from a 25-month high of 3 percent.
The Fed on Monday bought $5.08 billion of Treasuries
maturing October 2017 to June 2018 in its purchase under its
stimulus program.
With the Fed likely to assure investors that the current
level of purchases will stay in place in coming months, traders
and analysts said benchmark yields will likely bounce within a
tight range, at least until the next monthly non-farm payrolls
report, due on Nov. 8.
"This lends itself to a range-bound market," said Cullinane,
who expects the 10-year yield to trade at 2.45 percent to 2.65
percent in the near term.
The government has released economic data that was delayed
due to the shutdown after President Barack Obama and Congress
reached a last-minute deal on Oct. 16 to temporarily fund
federal spending and raise the debt ceiling through early 2014.
U.S. factory output grew 0.6 percent in September, the
largest monthly increase since February, the Fed reported on
Monday.
On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes were
trading 5/32 lower in price to yield 2.520 percent from 2.503
percent on Friday.
The 10-year yield touched a three-month low of 2.471 percent
last week after disappointing September jobs figures.