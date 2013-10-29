* U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion 5-year notes
* U.S. ex-auto retail sales grew modestly in August
* U.S. home prices posted best yearly gain in over 7 years
* Fed to begin two-day meeting, analysts see no surprises
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as mildly encouraging data on housing and retail sales
reduced safe-haven bids for bonds, although yields remained
close to three-month lows.
The losses on light trading volume suggested traders were
reluctant to make big bets when the Federal Reserve will begin
its two-day policy meeting and the Treasury Department sought to
sell $96 billion in coupon-bearing debt this week.
Benchmark yields have been stuck in narrow 7 basis point
range after they fell to a three-month low of 2.471 percent last
Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing September jobs report.
"The market is directionless. There is no urgency to push
yields higher or lower," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32
in price with a yield of 2.522 percent, up 1 basis point from
late on Monday. The 30-year bond was 12/32 lower,
yielding 3.625 percent, up over 2 basis points on the day.
Longer-dated yields touched their highest levels in almost a
week following a S&P/Case-Shiller report that showed home prices
in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas posted their stronger yearly gain
in over seven years in August. The report bucked a recent spate
of weak housing figures in the wake of a surge in mortgage rates
this summer.
"Strengthening in home prices is a plus for growth through
various channels, including increased consumer spending because
of wealth and confidence effects, increased incentive to buy
before prices go up some more, and increased incentive to lend
because of less chance of mortgages turning delinquent," Jim
O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics
wrote in a research note.
Data on the consumer sector, which accounts for two-thirds
of the U.S. economy, cast a more uncertain outlook.
The Commerce Department said a hefty drop in car demand led
to a surprise 0.1 percent dip in retail sales in September.
Excluding the weakness in auto sales, retail sales grew 0.4
percent, matching analyst expectations.
Future spending might slow as consumer confidence sagged in
October after the government shutdown and debt-ceiling fight in
Washington, just weeks ahead of the critical year-end holiday
shopping season.
The Conference Board said its index on U.S. consumer
confidence fell to a six-months low in October.
The selling pressure on longer-dated bonds was mitigated by
a scheduled purchase by the Fed, part of its $85 billion monthly
bond-purchase stimulus program known as QE3.
The Fed was scheduled to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion
due in February 2036 to August 2043 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
Fed policy-makers have been widely expected to signal after
their meeting on Wednesday they would cling to its current pace
of bond purchases in a bid to support the economy which seemed
weakened by the recent 16-day partial government shutdown.
Meanwhile, the Treasury's five-year debt sale
at 1 p.m. (1500 GMT) is expected to go well following a solid
$32 billion two-year note auction on Monday. The Treasury will
complete this week's coupon debt offering on Wednesday with a
$29 billion sale of new seven-year notes.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
five-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.307
percent. This compared with a yield of 1.436 percent at the
five-year auction in September.