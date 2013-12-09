* Fed to buy bonds in two buybacks, prices rise
* Treasury to sell $64 bln in 3, 10, 30-yr notes this week
* Fed meeting next week in focus for signs of tapering
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up
on Monday before the Federal Reserve planned to make two
separate bond purchases and as investors focused on when the
U.S. central bank is likely to pare back this
$85-billion-a-month buying program.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due between 2036 and 2043 as well as $2.75 billion and
$3.50 billion in notes due 2021-2023 on Monday as part of its
ongoing purchases.
The buybacks are helping support the market even as many
investors remain nervous over when the U.S. central bank is
likely to scale back purchases.
Stronger economic data, including Friday's employment
report, have led many investors and analysts to bring forward
expectations on when the Fed could taper to January and many
traders have begun pricing for the possibility that the Fed
could act as early as next week when the Fed meets for the final
time this year.
Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, sees the market as pricing in an approximate
75 percent chance of tapering this month. If the Fed does not
act, traders will then be scouring the language from next week's
Fed statement to see if a move in January is likely, he said.
"We're almost at the point now where the market will be
ready, particularly once it gets past the auctions this week, to
start really thinking about interpreting the Fed," Vogel said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.88 percent late on
Friday.
The Federal Reserve will begin reducing its massive
bond-buying program no later than March, according to a Reuters
poll of 18 of the 21 primary dealers conducted Friday.
With a relatively light economic calendar, the Treasury's
sale of $64 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week will
likely take focus this week.
The sales will include $30 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, $21 billion in a 10-year reopening on Wednesday and $13
billion in a 30-year reopening on Thursday.
Retail sales data on Thursday will also be watched for signs
of strength in consumer spending.