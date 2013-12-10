* U.S. to sell $30 billion in new three-year notes * Fed buys $1.40 billion long-dated TIPS for QE3 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as investors bought to exit bearish bets in advance of a $30 billion auction of three-year government notes, part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply. Bond yields retreated further from their three-month highs as traders reconsidered whether the Federal Reserve would shrink its third round of quantitative easing at its two-day policy meeting next week in the wake of an upbeat November payrolls report and other encouraging economic data. Even if the Fed were to signal a pullback in bond purchases, policy-makers will likely opt for a small one in order to not trigger a bond market sell-off, which would send long-term interest rates higher and hurting the housing market. "We might see a gradual tapering. The Fed won't let rates go much higher," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Tuesday's economic figures on wholesale inventories and job openings supported the view that conditions might have improved enough for the Fed to start scaling back its QE3 bond purchases. The U.S. central bank on Tuesday bought four issues of Treasuries Inflation Protected Securities, worth $1.40 billion as a part of its intended $45 billion in government debt purchases in December. The Treasury Department will replenish the market with the sale of $30 billion in three-year government notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). It will hold a $21 billion reopening of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $13 billion auction of a prior 30-year bond issue on Thursday. Analysts and traders anticipated good demand for the latest three-year supply but expressed less certainty about the 10-year and 30-year auctions due to persistent worries about the timing of Fed's tapering. "The three-year should go well. I'm concerned about sloppy auctions with the 10-year and 30-year," R.W. Pressprich's Milstein said. Eighteen of the 21 primary dealers or banks that do businesses directly with the Fed, polled on Friday by Reuters, expected the U.S. central bank would pare back its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by the first quarter of 2014. Four of them reckoned the Fed might decide on tapering after its meeting next week. In the when-issued market, traders expected the new three-year note to sell at a yield of 0.643 percent, compared with 0.644 percent yield on the three-year notes sold in November. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note last traded 10/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.819 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.932 percent on Friday, which was the highest since Sept. 11, in a reaction to a stronger-than-forecast jobs report for November. "The market has fully priced in a tapering. A 2.90 percent yield might be an overshoot," said John Herrmann, director of interest rates strategy with Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 19/32 in price after rising more than 1 point earlier. The 30-year yield fell 3.5 basis points to 3.854 percent after hitting 3.980 percent last Friday.