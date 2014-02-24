* Traders shrug off Ukraine, mixed overseas data
* Prices trade tightly
* Yellen testimony, US data on horizon
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. Treasuries' prices changed
little on Monday, with trading in the safe-haven asset class
unaffected by political upheaval in Ukraine and mixed readings
from big economies such as those of Germany and China.
Investors had scant guidance for trading and will likely
wait until at least Thursday, when Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen appears before Congress, according to DRW Trading
strategist Lou Brien in Chicago.
"We seem to be in a time when we are floating around with
the flows," Brien said. "We have Yellen on Thursday and her
testimony may be a little different ... and we have some
interesting data on Friday."
Data due on Friday includes the pending homes sales index
for January from the National Association of Realtors. A key
indicator of the important U.S. real estate sector, the index
was off 8.7 percent in December. A Reuters poll signals a 2
percent month-over-month rise for January.
Markets have mostly shrugged off weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic reports because much of the nation was hit by rough
winter weather that had slowed business and spending, according
to TD Securities analyst Gennadiy Goldberg in New York.
"We largely expect this week's key data releases to be
relatively soft," Goldberg said in a commentary. "We
nevertheless look for markets to discount a large portion of the
data weakness due to ongoing winter weather distortions."
Investors may be stung by likely downward revisions on
Friday to fourth-quarter gross domestic product estimates, said
Goldberg, who sees Treasury yields grinding higher in coming
weeks.
In muted New York trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes were off 2/32 in price, pushing the yield to
2.742 percent. The thirty-year bond was down 1/32 of
a point in price, taking the yield to 3.693 percent.
Ahead of the New York open, Treasuries showed little
reaction to an unexpected turn-up in German business morale, a
report indicating credit tightening in China was slowing growth
of home values, and the ouster in the Ukraine of President
Viktor Yanukovich.
"There's uncertainty but there's uncertainty about the
uncertainty," Brien said.