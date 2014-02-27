* Turmoil in Ukraine spurs safety buying
* The Fed to buy $3.50 bln- $4.25 bln in debt maturing in
2018
* Traders look to Yellen to clarify impact of soft data on
Taper
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. Treasuries debt prices
inched up on Thursday as tensions in Ukraine and Russia spurred
safety buying, but investors remained cautious ahead of comments
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on recent economic data.
Yellen, in testimony before a Senate banking committee, said
some data had been softer but it was hard to say how much
because of the weather.
Tensions over Ukraine grew overnight, with Russia's Defense
Ministry quoted as saying fighter jets along its western borders
have been put on alert, a day after it called a snap military
exercise of 150,000 troops.
"Overall earlier this morning, there has been the escalation
of the crisis in the Ukraine, which prompted risk-off trades in
treasuries," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist
at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The opening remarks Yellen prepared for the Senate Banking
Committee are identical to ones she delivered before the House
of Representatives on February 11. Still, investors are looking
for clarification during the question and answer session on
whether recent soft U.S. economic news will impact the pace of
the Fed's trimming of its bond-buying program.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods excluding
transportation unexpectedly rose last month yet other data on
Thursday showed an unexpected increase in the number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last
week.
Ten-year notes were up 8/32 in price, sending
yields down to 2.641 percent, the lowest since February 7.
Thirty-year bonds were up 21/32 in price, pushing
yields down to 3.600 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.635
percent.
The Fed will buy $3.50 billion to $4.25 billion in debt
maturing in 2018 as part of its continued bond buying program.