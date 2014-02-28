* Strong euro zone CPI, Chicago PMI data pull on prices
* Revised U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth caps bond losses
* Fed to buy $1 bln to $1.25 bln debt maturing 2036-2044
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Friday, reversing Thursday's gains, as stronger-than-expected
economic data led to profit taking and set the market on track
for its biggest weekly loss in a month.
A report showed Friday that the pace of business activity in
the U.S. Midwest rose slightly in February, beating expectations
and snapping a three-month run of slower growth.
Separately, data showed inflation in the euro zone
unexpectedly held steady this month, cooling expectations the
European Central Bank might ease monetary policy as early as
next week and further pressuring Treasuries.
Still, losses in the Treasuries market were capped by a big
revision lower of the U.S. government's estimate for
fourth-quarter growth, due to weak consumer spending and
exports. [ID: nLNSSDEADU]
"This is profit taking because rates are so low that any
news that works against bonds tends to bring an exaggerated
reaction," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 13/32 in
price, sending yields up to 2.687 percent, from Thursday's close
of 2.642. Thirty-year bonds were down 17/32, pulling
yields up to 3.625 percent from Thursday's close of 3.596
percent.
"We are very near the barrier of how low rates can go unless
the economy really begins to suffer," said Vogel.
Traders predict yields will remain bound to the 2.65 percent
to 2.76 percent range as investors wait for the payrolls report
for February.
The Fed will buy $1 billion to $1.25 billion in Treasuries
maturing between 2036 and 2044, as part of its ongoing
bond-buying program.