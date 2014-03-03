* 'Flight to quality' lifts U.S. Treasuries
* Better-than expected economic data temporarily pares price
gains
* Fed to buy $2.25 bln-$2.75 bln in debt maturing in
2021-2024
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as Russia's military intervention in Russia increased
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Russia took a financial hit over its military intervention
in neighboring Ukraine, with its stocks, bonds and currency
plunging on Monday as President Vladimir Putin's forces
tightened their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region.
"Obviously, Ukraine is first and foremost on participants'
minds right now. What is really driving things is the flight to
quality bid," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading for Williams Capital Group in New York.
Ten-year notes were up 9/32 in price, sending
yields down to 2.62 percent, from Friday's close of 2.66 percent
Thirty-year bonds rose 12/32 in price, pushing
yields down to 3.565 percent from Friday's close of 3.594
percent.
Prices temporarily pared gains after U.S. manufacturing
growth rebounded, coming off an eight-month low in February,
helped by a recovery in new orders. U.S.
consumer spending also rose more than expected in January,
likely as chilly weather boosted demand for
heating.
The Federal Reserve will buy $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion
in debt maturing between 2021 and 2024 as part of its continued
bond buying program.
Traders await nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday for a
stronger indication of the country's economic strength.
"People will be looking to see if the labor market has been
able to bounce back from the recent disappointing numbers," said
Coard.