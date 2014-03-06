* U.S. jobless claims tumble to three-month low
* U.S. seen selling $64 billion coupon debt next week
* Fed bought $1.23 billion in debt due 2039-2043
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday as fears over a war in Ukraine abated, helping drive
benchmark yields to their highest levels in a week, and as
traders prepared for Friday's key non-farm payrolls report.
Markets await the results from a referendum vote due in 10
days that will decide whether Crimea will become a part of
Russia.
"The big story today was a continuation of the easing
tensions between the Ukraine and Russia, a reasonable bid in the
equities market and somewhat unfriendly data for bonds," said
Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hit a three-month low last week, a sign of strength in
a labor market that has been hobbled by severe weather. That
sent yields to a session high of 2.7410 percent.
Bonds traded in a sideways range as investors awaited the
non-farm payroll report for February. Wednesday's weak private
employment data and a severe winter have clouded predictions for
the report, said Steve Van Order, a fixed income strategist with
Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.
"You could have almost anything come out tomorrow," said Van
Order
Losses were capped by the European Central Bank's decision
to leave interest rates unchanged, holding its nerve in the face
of uncomfortably low inflation.
Ten-year notes were last down 12/32 in price,
pulling yields up to 2.739 percent after Wednesday's close of
2.696 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32, sending
yields to 3.685 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.644 percent.
Traders see 10-year note yields finding support at 2.75
percent, the 100-day moving average and resistance at the 2.60
percent.
The Federal Reserve bought $1.23 billion in debt due from
2039 to 2043.
The Treasury will sell $64 billion in three-year, 10-year
and 30-year government debt next week.