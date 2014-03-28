* Yields steady, investors take profits from flattening
trades
* Payrolls report next Friday next main focus
* Fed to buy $1 bln - $1.25 bln bonds due 2036 - 2044
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries were steady
on Friday after a hectic week that saw intermediate-dated note
yields rally back from two-month highs, though many analysts and
traders see the debt as likely to continue to underperform
longer-term bonds.
Two-year, three-year, five-year and seven-year notes have
underperformed since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
last week that the central bank could raise interest rates six
months after its current bond-buying program ends, suggesting a
potential rate hike as early as spring 2015.
Those notes gave back some of that weakness this week as
some traders took profits from flattening trades, which benefit
from intermediate-dated notes underperforming 10-year notes and
30-year bonds. Investors closing out these trades likely helped
the Treasury sell $96 billion in new short- and
intermediate-dated debt this week.
"If the Fed is going to hike it's going to be the belly of
the curve that takes the brunt of the pain as we get closer to
actual hikes," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
Many investors are still positioned for further weakness in
the notes and the yield curve is seen likely to resume its
recent flattening trend. Traders said unwinding from some
traders that still have steepening trades on have contributed to
recent flattening.
"The market seems to be leaning shortthe yield curve has
flattened a lot, but it's still relatively steep," Jersey said.
Five-year note yields were last 1.72 percent,
down from a two-month high of 1.77 percent on Monday, but still
above the 1.54 percent level that the notes had traded at before
Yellen's comments.
Thirty-year bonds yielded 3.52 percent, after
falling to 3.49 percent on Thursday, the lowest since July.
The spread between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields traded at 180 basis points on Friday,
after getting as tight as 179 basis points on Thursday, the
flattest since 2009.
Bonds showed little reaction to data that showed that U.S.
consumer spending rose in February.
A number of economic releases next week, culminating in
Friday's highly anticipated employment report for March, is the
next focus for investors. Employers are expected to have added
195,000 jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of
economists polled by Reuters.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on
Friday that the Fed will need to keep rates at rock bottom until
late 2015 and then increase them only moderately over the next
year because it would otherwise risk derailing a building
economic recovery.
The Fed will purchase between $1 billion and $1.25 billion
in bonds due from 2036 to 2044 on Friday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)