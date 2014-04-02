* U.S. private payrolls adjusted higher in Feb.
* New orders for factory goods rose 1.6 pct in Feb.
* Traders eye Friday nonfarm payrolls report
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. Treasuries yields edged
higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private payrolls were
revised higher and factory orders rose sharply in February,
supporting expectations of an upbeat nonfarm payrolls report on
Friday.
The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private
employers added 191,000 workers in March, slightly below
economists' expectations, but private payrolls for February were
adjusted higher to 178,000 from the previously reported 139,000.
The fact that the data did not disappoint pushed yields
higher on the day, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago.
In a separate report, Commerce Department data showed new
orders for manufactured goods jumped 1.6 percent in February,
the biggest rise since September. While January's orders were
revised to show a larger drop, the sharp rises in new orders, as
well as factory inventories and shipments in February were
positive signs.
Traders are watching Friday's report closely for signs of a
better U.S. economic outlook after cold weather hurt U.S.
economic data at the start of the year, and for hints on when
the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin raising interest rates.
U.S. employers are expected to have added 200,000 jobs in
March, according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters, up from 175,000 in February.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen defended the Fed's stimulative
policies on Monday, marking a more dovish turn after suggesting
on March 19 that the central bank could raise interest rates
earlier than expected.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, said on Wednesday that the Fed could raise interest
rates from their current near-zero level in the second half of
2015 if the U.S. economy grows at about 3 percent in annual
terms.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note eased
13/32 in price to yield 2.81 percent, the highest since early
March and up from a yield of 2.76 percent late Tuesday. The
30-year Treasury bond price fell 27/32 to yield 3.65
percent, compared with a yield of 3.6 percent late Tuesday.
Medium-term yields also rose. The 5-year Treasury note fell
9/32 in price to yield 1.8 percent, the highest since early
January and up from 1.74 percent late Tuesday. Bond yields move
inversely to their prices.
The latest rise in Treasuries yields could indicate
profit-taking from safe-haven bonds after this year's fall in
bond yields, said Jim Sarni, managing principal at Payden &
Rygel in Los Angeles, which oversees more than $80 billion in
mostly fixed income assets.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
28 basis points to 2.72 percent in the first quarter, marking
its first quarterly drop in yield since the second quarter of
2012. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell even further,
by 38 basis points to 3.56 percent.
The drop in yields reversed a rise of 138 basis points in
the 10-year Treasury yield between May and the end of last year,
when the yield was at 3 percent. The rise occurred on fears that
a pullback in the Fed's bond-buying program could hurt bond
prices.
The Fed bought $2.29 billion in Treasuries maturing between
May 2022 and November 2023 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing
purchases, which had little impact on Treasuries yields.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks inched slightly higher on the
private payrolls and manufactured goods data. The benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hit another intraday
record and was last up 0.20 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum. Editing by Andre Grenon)