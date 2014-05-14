* Benchmark 10-year note yields lowest since November * Government debt rallies on ECB rate cut expectations * Fed to buy $350 mln - $600 mln bonds due 2024-2031 * Treasuries hold rally even as US producer prices gain By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on Wednesday, with prices rallying with German government bonds on expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in June as the region grapples with low inflation, even as U.S. producer price data showed solid gains. The ECB is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms (SMEs). A dovish ECB has helped hold down yields on German and U.S. government debt. The bonds often move in a correlated fashion even though the U.S. is seen as posed for stronger growth than Europe, which many expect will eventually send Treasuries yields higher. "The only reason that the Treasury market is bid this morning is a series of shifting expectations for European monetary policy," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Weak European economic data added to the bid for government bonds. Euro zone industrial output unexpectedly fell in March on the year for the first time since August as energy production slumped, data showed on Wednesday, in what could point to slower economic growth going into the second quarter. The Bundesbank is also ready to support European Central Bank policy action if it is needed and this is not new, two Bundesbank sources said on Tuesday. "It reinforces the notion that from a global perspective monetary policy is forward committed to lower for longer," Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries gained 9/32 in price to yield 2.581 percent, after earlier falling to a six-month low of 2.568 percent. The notes have held in a tight range since January, with yields oscillating between 2.57 percent and 2.82 percent as investors analyze data for signs of when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising rates, which many expect next year. Thirty-year bonds gained a point in price to yield 3.395 percent, down from 3.454 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. Treasuries held onto overnight gains on Wednesday even after data showed that U.S. producer prices posted their largest increase in 1-1/2 years in April as the cost of food and trade services surged. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted producer price index for final demand rose 0.6 percent, the biggest gain since September 2012. Producer prices increased 0.5 percent in March. The next focus of attention will be the Consumer Price Index for April on Thursday, which will be watched for signs that price pressures are increasing. Low inflation is seen as complicating the Fed's ability to raise interest rates unless there are signs that inflation will rise back to the Fed's 2 percent target. The Fed will purchase between $350 million and $600 million in notes due from 2024 to 2031 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)