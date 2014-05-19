By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 19 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Monday on sentiment that bond yields could hit
multi-month lows again, leading investors to mainly seek
longer-dated bonds to avoid price losses.
Analysts said that investors sought to avoid being on the
losing side of another push downward in yields after benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note yields tumbled to six-month lows of
2.473 percent last Thursday.
"When we get this dropping of yield, the folks that have not
participated have really lagged from a performance perspective,"
said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago. "You don't want to be caught off-side."
Traders continued to favor longer-dated bonds instead of
shorter-dated notes on Monday on the belief that longer-dated
bond prices would continue to rise, especially if already-weak
first-quarter gross domestic product growth of just 0.1 percent
is revised weaker, analysts said.
"You're really starting to get into a tenuous situation with
GDP growth where people don't want to be caught too short in
duration," Hoogendoorn said.
The U.S. government will publish its second GDP estimate on
May 29. First-quarter GDP growth could be revised downward to
-0.6 percent, economists say.
The slight move upward in Treasuries prices on Monday
occurred despite a lack of U.S. economic data. Analysts said
that traders were preparing for another push lower in yields
even if U.S. economic data did not warrant such a move.
"Investors are not looking to economic data to govern these
rate moves," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in New York. He said the move into longer-dated
bonds was a "momentum trade" that could continue despite strong
U.S. economic data.
Traders expected upcoming comments from Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher to reiterate the Fed's
path of cutting its monthly bond purchases, and said the impact
on the bond market would likely be muted.
Fisher, who votes on Fed policy this year, will speak at a
conference on monetary policy at the Bush Institute in Dallas,
where he is to appear on a panel with San Francisco Fed
President John Williams.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices were last up
3/32 to yield 3.34 percent, from a yield of 3.35 percent late
Friday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were
last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.507 percent, from a yield of
2.52 percent late Friday.
Prices on 2-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded
mostly flat with a yield of 0.35 percent.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were mixed, with the benchmark
S&P 500 last up 0.18 percent but the Dow trading
flat.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)