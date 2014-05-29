(Corrects spelling of 'plausible' in last bullet point)
* Investors brush off larger-than-forecast downgrade of U.S.
GDP
* U.S. seven-year note supply sold at lowest yield since
October
* Fed's Lacker sees "plausible" U.S. rate hike in Q2 2015 -
CNBC
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. benchmark Treasury yields
inched up from 11-month lows on Thursday as data showed the U.S.
economy shrank for the first time in three years in the first
quarter but did not alter the view of a solid rebound this
spring.
The bond market also digested $29 billion of seven-year
Treasuries supply, which drew average demand from investors.
The last leg of this week's $95 billion in fixed-rate supply
was sold at a 2.010 percent yield, the lowest
since October.
The downgrade in business activity that resulted in
first-quarter gross domestic product falling 1.0 percent stemmed
largely from a drop in inventories. While this was steeper than
forecast, it was not severe enough to change the outlook for a
sizable recovery in the second quarter.
Moreover, a recent bond market rally has lowered yields to
levels consistent with this level of growth, analysts said.
"The bond market is priced in for a pretty weak economy
already. Everybody knew it was going to be a contraction even
though it's a bigger drop than what they had thought. There's
not more room for yields to move lower," said Craig Dismuke,
chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis,
Tennessee.
This modest growth outlook might be enough for the Federal
Reserve to consider raising rates in the second quarter of next
year, Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker told
CNBC television.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield last
traded at 2.447 percent, up 1 basis point from late Wednesday,
after touching 2.422 percent, the lowest since last June.
The yield on the 30-year bond was 3.304 percent,
up 2 basis points from Wednesday's close. Earlier it hit 3.278
percent, an 11-1/2-month low.
U.S. yields bounced in a tight range on lighter-than-usual
volume with some European markets closed for Ascension Day. This
suggested a pause in the intense bond demand in recent days.
"It may be time for the market to correct itself and pull
back a bit," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
U.S. yields have fallen on economic worries, safe-haven
demand tied to conflict in Ukraine and technical factors that
include month-end portfolio rebalancing and exiting bets on
rising yields.
Traders said foreign investors have scrambled for U.S. bonds
because of relatively higher yields compared with German Bunds
as they anticipate that the European Central Bank might cut
interest rates next week to help the euro-zone economy.
Still, the extent of the bond market's rally has confounded
some analysts and investors even as the Standard & Poor's 500
index set a record intraday high for a third straight
day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jan
Paschal)