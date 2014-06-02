(Updates prices, adds ISM correction) * Yields rise, 10-year yields back above 2.50 percent * ECB meeting, U.S. payrolls in focus * Bond purchases ebb after month-end buying By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday, after falling to one-year lows last week, as investors completed month-end bond purchases and before a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting and U.S. employment report due later this week. Yields had fallen on expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates and take other measures meant to stimulate growth when it meets on Thursday. Balance sheet repositioning and index extension buying also boosted demand for Treasuries last week, with demand ebbing on Monday. "We're getting a repricing as the market finds its footing ahead of a big week of releases with the ECB and payrolls at the end of the week," said Eric Bergstrom, co-head of U.S. rates trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, up from an 11-month low of 2.40 percent on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 26/32 in price to yield 3.37 percent, up from an 11-month low of 3.27 percent on Thursday. Bonds briefly pared price losses on Monday after data initially showed that the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in May. Treasuries extended losses later in the day, after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) corrected the data to show that growth actually accelerated in the month. ISM said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from 54.9 in April, and just shy of the 55.5 expected according to a Reuters poll of economists. Dovish central banks and disappointing economic growth in the first quarter have helped yields fall this year, defying expectations that they would rise. At the same time, more economic stimulus from the ECB is making investors bet that growth and inflation may accelerate, which could send yields back higher. "People are thinking that maybe the data isn't going to be as bad and the ECB will do some kind of credibly dovish action on Thursday that will increase things like inflation expectations and growth expectations," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. The U.S. jobs report for May will be released on Friday. Short covering by investors who had bet that stronger U.S. growth would send Treasuries yields higher has also helped U.S. bonds rally in recent weeks, though there are signs that more of these shorts have now been covered. Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in three months as the bond market rallied in May on worries about the U.S. economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tom Brown and Nick Zieminski)