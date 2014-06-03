* Yields rise to three-week highs after German inflation data * Corporate supply, short resetting weighs on bonds * Fed to buy $1.5 bln to $2.0 bln notes due 2020, 2021 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are likely to rise, after they fell to 11-month lows last week, and as German government debt weakened. Yields have risen this week after month-end buying from last week dissipated. Yields hit three-week highs earlier on Tuesday as German bund yields spiked after euro zone inflation data came in in line with revised expectations, prompting some in the market who had expected an even weaker number to book profits after a recent rally. Investors have also covered bets that yields would rise in recent weeks, which helped push them lower. But traders said those bets are now being reset, which is putting pressure on the bonds and sending yields back higher. "I think the short base is building again," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. A JPMorgan Treasuries survey released on Tuesday showed that clients have the most net shorts since May 2006. Traders are preparing for a busy second half of the week, with the European Central Bank expected to cut interest rates and announce other measures meant to stimulate growth in the region when it meets on Thursday. At the same time, strong corporate debt issuance is reducing demand for Treasuries. "Yesterday there was a large amount of corporate issuance that will continue into the end of the week, that is weighing on prices, and the European market is staying offered rather than bid into the ECB," Tucci said. A highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for May is also due on Friday, which is expected to show that employers added 218,000 people to payrolls, according to the median estimate of 105 economists polled by Reuters. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.556 percent, after reaching 2.575 percent earlier on Tuesday, the highest since May 14. Thirty-year bonds fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.39 percent after rising as high as 3.415 percent, the highest in a week. The Federal Reserve will buy between $1.50 billion and $2.00 billion in notes due in 2020 and 2021 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by James Dalgleish)