(Adds details on Beige Book, updates prices) * 10-yr yields over 2.60 pct, investors take profits before ECB * Strong services data overturns weak jobs report * U.S. payrolls report on Friday also in focus * Fed buys $1.03 bln bonds due 2039-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors took profits from the recent rally, before Thursday's highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting. The ECB is expected to cut interest rates and announce other measures to help stimulate growth in the region. Bonds rallied in May, in part in anticipation of the ECB's actions. But yields have risen back from 11-month lows reached on Thursday as investors take profits. "A lot of the ECB has been priced in and you see some profit taking ahead of them," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. The ECB meeting also comes before Friday's U.S. employment report for May, which could mark a volatile two days of trading. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose above a technical support level of 2.60 percent on Wednesday, and are up from 2.40 percent last week. Disappointment at the ECB's announcement on Thursday or a stronger than expected jobs figure on Friday could push the notes' year note yields more firmly back into the range of 2.60 percent to 2.80 percent, where they had traded from late January until May. "Everyone's focused on the ECB and they do have a history of underwhelming the market when it comes to actually delivering changes on monetary policy," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Treasuries erased earlier price gains on Wednesday after strong U.S. services sector data overcame weaker than expected private sector jobs gains to show solid economic growth. Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in May, rising at the fastest pace in nine months as new orders and business activity jumped. The data came after a report by a payrolls processor showed that U.S. companies hired 179,000 workers in May, marking the lowest monthly increase since January and falling short of market expectations. The U.S. trade deficit also widened to its highest level in two years in April as imports hit a record high, suggesting trade could be a drag on second-quarter growth. Economic growth strengthened throughout the country with a broad pick-up in manufacturing, "brisk growth" at some shipping ports and steady consumer spending, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in its Beige Book of anecdotal economic reports from around the country. The Fed bought $1.03 billion in bonds due from 2039 to 2043 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)