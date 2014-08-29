* Yields rise slightly, pausing week-long rally
* ECB may disappoint markets by not announcing QE
* German finance minister warns on limits of central bank
policy
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Treasuries yields rose slightly
on Friday, pausing a week-long rally, as investors rethought
expectations for next week's highly anticipated European Central
Bank meeting.
Comments by ECB President Mario Draghi last Friday were
interpreted by some market participants as indicating that the
central bank had changed its forecast on inflation lower, and
that it may be more likely to embark on new quantitative easing
to stave off a decline.
But others say that such a move is unlikely and market
gauges that central banks watch, such as five-year, five-year
forward breakeven inflation rates, still indicate inflation to
be near the ECB's 2 percent target in the future.
Treasuries have rallied as German government bonds plunged
to record low yields, and are likely to continue following
European bonds next week, with a risk that disappointment after
the ECB meeting could send yields higher.
"If the market rallied in Europe because he was going to do
it does the backend in Europe sell-off hard because he hasn't
done it?," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
"Even if he doesn't do anything next week he's still going
to talk about what they will do, and get the market bulled up on
that," Gilhooly added.
ECB expectations also fell on Friday after German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned that the central bank has run
out of tools to fight deflation, and that liquidity in markets
may be too high.
The ECB meeting and geopolitical concerns including tensions
in Ukraine are likely to remain the market's focus next week
even as next Friday's U.S. employment report for August comes
into view.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 2/32
in price to yield 2.35 percent, up from 2.33 percent late on
Thursday.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)