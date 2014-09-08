* Confidence wanes over Ukraine ceasefire
* Weak U.S. jobs report stokes concerns over U.S. growth
* Traders eye Friday's U.S. retail sales data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Monday on doubts over the strength of a ceasefire between
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists and renewed concerns over
U.S. economic growth following last week's disappointing jobs
report.
The ceasefire, which took effect on Friday evening, was
largely holding on Monday in eastern Ukraine, but comments from
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko vowing to defend the
eastern port of Mariupol kindled traders' skepticism.
"This misplaced enthusiasm that we're out of the woods now
leads me to believe we're set for more disappointment," said
Robbert van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge
USA LLC in New York.
He said Poroshenko's comments on Monday that he secure the
defense of Mariupol with rocket-launchers, tanks, and air cover
renewed doubts and drove bids for safe-haven Treasuries.
Traders also digested last Friday's weaker-than-expected
U.S. employment report from the Labor Department showing nonfarm
payrolls increased 142,000 last month, well below expectations
of a rise of 225,000, according to a Reuters poll.
Analysts re-evaluated a view the report would have little
impact on U.S. monetary policy, saying it could lead the Federal
Reserve to take a more dovish stance on raising interest rates
if more U.S. economic data comes in weak.
"If the Fed see multiple prints of weakness in some key
figures like retail sales and employers failing to hire, then it
does become more significant," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed
income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
He said U.S. retail sales figures for August, due on Friday,
would be critical and that a weaker-than-expected reading could
snowball with the jobs report and affect the Fed's views on
monetary policy.
Economists expect retail sales to have risen 0.6 percent,
according to a Reuters poll, up from a flat reading in July.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 10/32 in price to yield 2.42 percent, from a yield of 2.46
percent last Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up a full point in price to yield 3.18 percent, from a
yield of 3.24 percent last Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were slightly lower. The
benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.3 percent.
