* Fed study shows markets underestimating rate rise timing
* Traders eye incoming supply
* Ukraine ceasefire dissipates concerns
(Updates prices; adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries
yields stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco
Federal Reserve renewed concern there would be an early Federal
Reserve rate increase, and as traders anticipated this week's
supply.
Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates lower for
longer, and to raise them more slowly, than U.S monetary
policymakers themselves expect, according to research by the San
Francisco bank published on Monday.
"This is a Fed district that is very dovish, so it did catch
the market's attention," said Wilmer Stith, fixed income
portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust in Baltimore, Maryland,
in reference to the San Francisco Fed. "The gulf between where
the market thinks rates will be and the Fed - that probably has
to narrow."
He said that, in addition to the Fed paper, traders turned
more optimistic on U.S. economic growth after digesting last
Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report, resulting
in Treasuries yields stabilizing from earlier session lows.
"Investors had time to sit back and realize that, while the
payroll number was a disappointment, it is still a broad mosaic
of economic growth that has been revealed to us," Stith said.
The Labor Department said on Friday that U.S. nonfarm
payrolls increased 142,000 last month, well below expectations
of a rise of 225,000, according to a Reuters poll.
Investors also said concerns over the strength of a
ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists calmed as
the day proceeded, leading investors to unwind earlier
safe-haven bids.
"The Ukraine ceasefire has lived up to what they agreed upon
on Friday," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
The ceasefire, which took effect on Friday evening, was
largely holding on Monday in eastern Ukraine, but comments from
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko vowing to defend the
eastern port of Mariupol met some skepticism.
Murphy also said traders likely sold some Treasuries to make
way for this week's incoming supply. The Treasury Department
will sell $27 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21
billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.47 percent, little changed from a yield of 2.46
percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
9/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent, from a yield of 3.24
percent late on Friday.
U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last down 4/32
in price to yield 1.72 percent from a yield of 1.69 percent late
Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks ended lower after a drop in
energy shares. The benchmark S&P 500 closed down 0.31
percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andre Grenon)