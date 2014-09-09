* Expectations for more hawkish Fed
* Traders eye incoming supply
* Treasury to sell $27 bln in 3-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries
yields rose on Tuesday to hit their highest levels in over a
month on expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more
hawkish stance next week and on selling pressure ahead of this
week's supply.
The San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank published research on
Monday that showed investor expectations on interest rates
differed from those of U.S. monetary policymakers, ramping up
concerns the Fed could signal an earlier-than-expected rate hike
at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
Strong U.S. economic data on areas such as U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product growth and services-sector
growth have also led some to believe the Fed will take a more
hawkish stance.
"The Fed's projections for the path of interest rates are
already more materially aggressive, more rapid hikes, than the
market implies by its pricing," said Jake Lowery, fixed income
portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. "The
data over the last three months would at least give the Fed more
confidence in that base case scenario."
He said the San Francisco Fed paper continued to pressure
Treasuries prices Tuesday. The paper Monday showed economists of
top Wall Street firms see the third quarter of 2015 as the most
likely date of the Fed's first rate rise and estimate the Fed's
short-term interest-rate target will be at just 0.75 percent at
the end of 2015 and 2.13 percent at the end of 2016.
By contrast, Fed officials see rates at 1 percent by the end
of next year and rising to 2.5 percent by the end of the 2016,
the paper said.
Traders also awaited incoming supply of new debt. The U.S.
Treasury will sell $27 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday at
1 p.m. (1700 GMT). The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
The new supply is "hefty" and has led some traders to sell
Treasuries in anticipation of buying them back at cheaper
prices, said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics
in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.5 percent, from a yield of 2.47
percent late Monday. The current yield was slightly below an
earlier session high of 2.51 percent, which was the highest
yield since August 5.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 6/32
in price to yield 3.23 percent, little changed from a yield of
3.22 percent late Monday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks dipped as investors found few
reasons to push equities higher, with the benchmark S&P 500
last down 0.46 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)