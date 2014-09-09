* Traders eye Fed meeting after San Francisco Fed study
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. three-year Treasury note
yields were on course to close at their highest level in over
three years on Tuesday on increased expectations that the
Federal Reserve will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates
at a policy meeting next week.
Traders digested a study from the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank released Monday that showed investors
underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise interest
rates, ramping up concerns that the central bank could signal an
earlier-than-expected rate hike at its next policy meeting on
Sept. 16-17.
The fears spurred some selling, particularly among
shorter-dated Treasuries, despite a solid short-term debt
auction. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $27 billion of
three-year notes at 1.066 percent, the highest yield at an
auction of this maturity since April 2011, Treasury data showed.
"It's very hard for there to be a lot of follow-through on
the upside while the markets are focusing on the potentially
more hawkish Fed," said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury
Trading at Barclays in New York, in reference to three-year note
yields remaining higher despite the auction results.
Yields on two-year notes were on course to close at their
second-highest level in over three years.
In addition to the Fed study, analysts said continued low
yields and accommodative Fed policies were unwarranted given
improving U.S. economic data.
"The bond market is struggling with 10-years yielding less
than 2.5 percent," said Jim Sarni, managing principal at Payden
& Rygel in Los Angeles. "Growth is picking up and the employment
picture is improving."
Analysts also said traders were anticipating more debt
auctions and selling some Treasuries in order to buy them back
at cheaper prices. The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion 30-year bonds on Thursday.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.5 percent, compared to a yield of
2.47 percent late Monday. The current yield was slightly below
an earlier session high of 2.51 percent, which was the highest
yield since August 5.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 4/32 in
price to yield 3.23 percent, from a yield of 3.22 percent late
Monday. Three-year notes dipped 3/32 in price to
yield 1.03 percent, from a yield of 0.99 percent late Monday and
on course to close at the highest yield since April 2011.
Yields on two-year Treasury notes were last at
0.56 percent, or set to close at their second- highest level
since May 2011.
