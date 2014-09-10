* Treasury to sell $21 billion in 10-year notes
* Traders brace for more hawkish Fed
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Wednesday, with benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the
most, after traders sold the debt to make way for new supply and
continued to anticipate a more hawkish statement from the
Federal Reserve next week.
Benchmark 10-year yields remained at their highest in over a
month, while 30-year yields remained at their highest in just
under a month as traders awaited U.S. Treasury auctions of $21
billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday at 1 pm (1700 GMT) and $13
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Traders "really don't want to be long ahead of the auction"
given selling pressure ahead of the new supply, said Ellis
Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Wednesday's auction follows the Treasury's sale of $27
billion of three-year notes Tuesday at 1.066 percent, the
highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011,
according to Treasury data.
Traders also remained on guard for a more hawkish stance on
monetary policy from the Fed at its next policy meeting on Sept.
16-17. Analysts said the U.S. central bank may hint at an
earlier-than-expected hike in interest rates in response to
progress in U.S. jobs growth.
"There are a lot of dovish points to the statement that, in
the next couple of meetings, are going to have to come out or
change," said John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Given the potential for a more hawkish statement, "the path
of least resistance is to move higher in yields," Briggs said.
He said the 10-year yield could hit a high of 2.65 percent ahead
of the meeting.
A study from the San Francisco Fed released Monday continued
to fuel expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Fed on
raising interest rates. The study showed that investors
underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 9/32
in price to yield 2.53 percent, compared to a yield of 2.5
percent late Tuesday. The yield hit a session high of 2.54
percent, which marked its highest since August 1.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 22/32
in price to yield 3.27 percent. The yield continued to hover at
its highest level since Aug. 13 and was up from a yield of 3.23
percent late Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell slightly
after investors found few incentives to jump back into the
market after a recent string of declines.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)