* Obama's speech fuels concerns of long-lasting war
* New planned sanctions against Russia add to worries
* U.S. Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Yields on U.S. Treasuries
slipped on Thursday for the first time in four days after the
outlook for sustained U.S. military involvement in Iraq and
Syria and new planned sanctions against Russia drove modest
safe-haven bids.
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he had authorized
U.S. airstrikes for the first time in Syria and more strikes in
Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic
State militant group, raising concerns of a long-lasting war.
The president's speech raised expectations for what could be
a "never-ending war," giving traders a reason to buy Treasuries
after recent selling pressure, said Matthew Duch, portfolio
manager at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.
The U.S. and European Union's plan to stop billions of
dollars in oil exploration in Russia by the world's largest
energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc
also reignited concerns of tensions surrounding Russia
and Ukraine.
Analysts said Treasuries were oversold in recent days
following a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank on
Monday showing that investors underestimated the speed at which
the Fed might raise rates.
That study had fueled expectations the Fed would take a more
hawkish bent on raising rock-bottom interest rates than
previously expected at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17,
resulting in benchmark 10-year yields hitting a more than
one-month high and three-year yields closing at a more than
three-year high in recent sessions.
"People are shifting their attention away from (the Fed)
since we've already priced that in to some degree, and shifting
their attention to the macro picture," said William O'Donnell,
head U.S. Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
U.S. Labor Department data showing initial claims for state
unemployment benefits increased 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted
315,000 for the week ended Sept. 6, the highest level since late
June and above economists' expectations, supported safe-haven
Treasuries prices.
"Even if it doesn't spur buying, it holds people off from
selling the Treasury market or going short it," said O'Donnell
of RBS, referring to the jobless claims data.
Analysts said traders had fully prepared for the Treasury's
auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT)
in recent days by selling longer-dated Treasuries in
anticipation of buying them back at cheaper prices, and that no
selling pressure remained against the longer-dated debt.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 to
yield 2.53 percent, from a yield of 2.54 percent late on
Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
6/32 to yield 3.26 percent, from a yield of 3.27 percent late on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)