By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, with benchmark yields again hitting their highest levels in over a month, after solid U.S. retail sales data bolstered expectations for a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in July. August's rise in retail sales, which account for a third of consumer spending, was in line with economists' expectations.

"The retail sales data probably is going to keep the Fed on track to terminate their (asset) purchases by October and probably revise the language in their statement and telegraph that Fed rate hikes might be on the way," said Dimitri Delis, fixed-income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. Expectations that the U.S. central bank could hint at an earlier-than-expected rate hike from current rock-bottom levels have risen this week after a San Francisco Fed study released on Monday showed that investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.

Treasuries yields had risen ahead of data on strong euro zone industrial production growth and a poll showing a majority of Scots wanting to stay in the United Kingdom, said Carl Lantz, co-head of global interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

Yields held near their session highs after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. consumer sentiment. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary September's overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 84.6, the highest since July 2013 and beating the consensus expectation in a Reuters poll of economists for a reading of 83.3.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 2.59 percent, slightly below a session high of about 2.61 percent and the highest level since July 31.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1-8/32 to yield 3.32 percent after hitting a session high of about 3.34 percent, the highest since August 1.

Traders shrugged off concerns surrounding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which returned to the fore Thursday with the announcement of new planned sanctions from the U.S. and European Union on Russia's financial, energy and defense sectors.

"It does seem like things are calming down," said Credit Suisse's Lantz. "The sanctions tend to hurt Russia more than they hurt the U.S. and Europe."

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were slightly lower as the latest economic data gave investors few reasons to buy with indexes still hovering near record levels. The benchmark S&P 500 index was last down 0.25 percent at 1,992.43. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)