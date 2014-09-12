* U.S. August retail sales meet expectations
* 10-year yields have biggest weekly jump in almost 13
months
* U.S. consumer sentiment data beats expectations
* Traders eye more hawkish Fed next week
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest weekly
increase in over a year after solid U.S. retail sales data
bolstered expectations for a more hawkish statement from the
Federal Reserve next week.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.6
percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in
July. The August rise in retail sales, which account for a third
of consumer spending, was in line with economists' expectations.
"Since retail sales was essentially a risk factor before the
Fed and now it's out, the passage of that event risk allowed
some investors to sell Treasuries in case the Fed takes a more
hawkish tone," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
Expectations the U.S. central bank could hint at an
earlier-than-expected rate hike have risen this week after a San
Francisco Fed study showed investors underestimated the speed at
which the Fed might raise rates.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary
overall index on consumer sentiment for September came in at
84.6, the highest since July 2013 and beating the consensus
expectation in a Reuters poll of economists for a reading of
83.3.
"The consumer sentiment data goes along with what has been
stronger data across the board, with the exception of payrolls,"
said Justin Lederer, a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York. He said the data supported his firm's estimate of a
3.2 percent rise in third quarter gross domestic product growth.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 22/32 in price to yield 2.61 percent. That yield was
slightly below a session high of nearly 2.62 percent, the
highest since July 8. The 10-year yield has risen about 15 basis
points this week for its biggest weekly rise since August 2013.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down
1-24/32 to yield 3.35, marking the highest yield since Aug. 1.
Friday's jump in yield was the biggest daily rise in almost 10
months.
Yields on three-year notes hit a session high of
about 1.1 percent, marking the highest level since April 27,
2011.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would respond
quickly with retaliatory measures to the latest round of U.S.
sanctions that it criticized as another "hostile step," but bond
traders shrugged off concerns.
"The tone has definitely shifted away from geopolitical
concerns to the Fed," said Sun of Nomura.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell as energy shares led the
market down. The S&P 500 was last down 0.63 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris
Reese)