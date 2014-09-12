* U.S. August retail sales meet expectations

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest weekly increase in over a year after solid U.S. retail sales data bolstered expectations for a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in July. The August rise in retail sales, which account for a third of consumer spending, was in line with economists' expectations.

"Since retail sales was essentially a risk factor before the Fed and now it's out, the passage of that event risk allowed some investors to sell Treasuries in case the Fed takes a more hawkish tone," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. Expectations the U.S. central bank could hint at an earlier-than-expected rate hike have risen this week after a San Francisco Fed study showed investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary overall index on consumer sentiment for September came in at 84.6, the highest since July 2013 and beating the consensus expectation in a Reuters poll of economists for a reading of 83.3.

"The consumer sentiment data goes along with what has been stronger data across the board, with the exception of payrolls," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. He said the data supported his firm's estimate of a 3.2 percent rise in third quarter gross domestic product growth.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 22/32 in price to yield 2.61 percent. That yield was slightly below a session high of nearly 2.62 percent, the highest since July 8. The 10-year yield has risen about 15 basis points this week for its biggest weekly rise since August 2013.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1-24/32 to yield 3.35, marking the highest yield since Aug. 1. Friday's jump in yield was the biggest daily rise in almost 10 months.

Yields on three-year notes hit a session high of about 1.1 percent, marking the highest level since April 27, 2011.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would respond quickly with retaliatory measures to the latest round of U.S. sanctions that it criticized as another "hostile step," but bond traders shrugged off concerns.

"The tone has definitely shifted away from geopolitical concerns to the Fed," said Sun of Nomura.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell as energy shares led the market down. The S&P 500 was last down 0.63 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)