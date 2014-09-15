* U.S. factories dip first in 7 months

* Data seen slowing Fed rate hikes

* Gains best in longer maturities (Adds late prices, quotes and background)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices broke a slide and rose on Monday as bargain hunters bought on signs of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift away from loose monetary polices.

"There was a lot of anxiety last week about the Fed ... and that had pushed yields up but at this point the market may have adequately priced in all that," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. "The sell-off may have been overdone."

After an extended price decline, which last week saw benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 2.613 percent on Friday from 2.476 percent on Sept. 5, the 10-year on Monday was up 8/32 in price to yield 2.585 percent. That was a hair above its low for the trading day of 2.582 percent.

"It's that circular argument that weak growth is going to inhibit the Fed from raising rates any time soon," said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.

The 30-year bond was up 10/32 in price to yield 3.33 percent, versus 3.345 percent at Friday's close in New York. The yield on the long bond touched a low on Monday of 3.31 percent following news U.S. factory production dipped last month.

The downturn in America's manufacturing output in August was unexpected and the first in seven months, as motor vehicle production declined, according to Fed data.

Trading was also driven in part by unexpectedly strong New York State manufacturing data, which contained weak jobs indicators, Rupert said. While manufacturing activity in New York State accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly five years in September, the report from the New York Federal Reserve showed measures of employment slowing.

Other signs of softening economic expansion overseas were also encouraging buying of U.S. debt, Rupert said.

"Over the weekend, we had some weakened industrial production from China and then the OECD nudged their forecast for growth in developed economies a little bit lower," she said. "Growth concerns are factoring into the market."

China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown.

In Paris, the OECD slashed its growth forecasts for major developed economies.

Federal Reserve policymakers this week meet for two days and may on Wednesday signal an increased tilt toward a hike in interest rates now widely expected to take place during 2015.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen's view has been that a sharp drop in the unemployment rate over the last year has masked substantial weakness in the labor market. That could give her room to keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels well into next year - without inflation becoming a threat.

