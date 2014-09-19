* Choppy week winds up as investors eye recent rise in yields

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as traders took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting following a week dominated by Federal Reserve policymakers and a failed referendum that could have broken up Britain.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries were ahead 1-5/32 to yield 3.295 percent in late trading, as compared to 3.359 percent on Thursday and 3.173 percent on Sept. 2. Treasuries have generally been selling off since the beginning of September in worries the Fed might start winding down ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than had originally been expected.

Buyers of the long bonds included insurers, central banks and others needing increasingly scarce, extended-debt maturities, according to Jim Sarni, managing principal with Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles.

"What we are seeing today, and the last couple of days, is a recalibration of investors' thinking as it relates to interest rates and monetary policy accommodation," Sarni said. "The long bond is rallying the most because it sold off the most."

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last at 2.581 percent after touching 2.655 percent in overseas trading, marking the highest in nearly three months, amid worries a Scottish referendum on Thursday could have okayed separation from the 307-year-old union. The 10-year was last up 13/32 in price.

"It's not so much a bid for safety on the long end," said Jake Lowery, portfolio manager with Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. "Having gotten through Wednesday's (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, which was expected to generate a great deal of volatility and uncertainty ... the draw for positive income assets, positive carry assets is beginning to reassert itself."

On Wednesday, after a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers said in a statement the central bank had not changed its view that it will still be a "considerable time" before it might raise its benchmark interest rate from near zero.

That soothed investor fears that tightening might come earlier than the markets had expected. But Fed economic forecasts suggested that once rates start rising, they will rise faster than the central bank had projected in its last outlook in June.

Traders said those forecast shifts spurred buying on Wednesday and Thursday of short-term Treasury maturities, which were mixed on Friday. The five-year was up 3/32 in price and yielding 1.818 percent.

European bond rates are below Treasuries, with the 10-year German bund on Friday yielding just over 1 percent, or less than half that of a Treasury 10-year note.

"In the absence of big risk events, the expected income from bonds makes it hard to remain underweight for months at a time," Lowery said. "So with few catalysts coming up on the calendar near term, there's a draw, a hunger for yield." (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris Reese)