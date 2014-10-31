* U.S. wages in Q3 post largest rise in six years

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors grew more optimistic about prospects for the world's largest economy, moving away from safe-haven bonds and turning to other riskier assets that provide higher yields.

Long-term bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were up for a second straight week. For the month of October, however, yields were down 4.4 percent.

Investors were already in a risk-seeking mode going into the close of Thursday's session on reports Japanese pension funds would increase allocations to Japan's stock market. That helped Wall Street end the day on a positive note.

Treasuries, on the other hand, closed Thursday flat on the day after big gains most of the session.

Global risk appetite further grew after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy further overnight. The BoJ launched another round of quantitative easing, raising its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen ($724.5 billion) from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled its purchase of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Meanwhile, in the United States, the sell-off in Treasuries accelerated after data showed U.S. wages in the third quarter recorded their largest increase in more than six years. U.S. consumer spending, however, fell for the first time in eight months in September, but that wasn't enough to dampen the market's search for yield.

Another piece of economic data also painted an upbeat picture. A separate report showed the pace of business activity growth in the U.S. Midwest accelerated more than expected in October. The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 66.2 this month from 60.5 in September, blowing past analyst expectations for a read of 60.0.

"I think the economy is pretty strong. The GDP number for the third quarter yesterday was stronger than expected and I expect a pretty healthy labor report a week from today," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading, at Williams Capital Group in New York.

The first U.S. GDP reading on Thursday showed a 3.5 percent expansion in the third quarter, beating economists' expectations for a 3.0 percent rise.

"If you look at GDP for the last five quarters, except for that quarter where we had been impacted by the brutal winter, GDP has been running 3.5-4.0 percent. To me, I am not sure fundamentally that supports a 10-year yield at these levels."

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price, yielding 2.321 percent. Yields hit a three-week high of 2.362 percent on Wednesday after the Fed acknowledged the strength in the U.S. economy, particularly the labor market.

U.S. 30-year bond prices also slid, down 14/32 with a yield of 3.058 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)