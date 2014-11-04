* European Commission cuts forecast for euro zone growth
* Tension between European central bankers and
* Brent crude oil falls below $83 to four-year lows
* Safe-haven bond bets tied to outcome of U.S. elections
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell
on Tuesday as a gloomier outlook on the European economy from
the region's ruling body raised the appeal of higher-yielding
U.S. government bonds.
A Reuters report that suggested some national central
bankers sought to challenge Mario Draghi's leadership style
raised doubts whether the European Central Bank could step up
efforts to stimulate the region's businesses and borrowing.
A surprise widening of the U.S. trade deficit in September
raised the likelihood that the initially reported 3.5 percent
pace of U.S. growth in the third quarter would be downgraded,
reviving some bets the Federal Reserve might not raise benchmark
U.S. interest rates in 2015.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit grew 7.6
percent to $43.03 billion, compared with a forecast of $40.00
billion among analysts polled by Reuters.
"The news from Europe was somewhat negative. On the U.S.
side, recent data have been on the weak side too," said Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
Benchmark U.S. yields also retreated from 3-1/2-week highs
set on Monday as crude prices fell to four-year lows in London
on news top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut its U.S. sales prices,
which would keep a lid on domestic inflation, analysts said.
Moreover, caution about the outcome of Tuesday's U.S.
elections, which would determine whether the Republicans wrest
control of the Senate from the Democrats and expand their
majority in the House of Representatives, fed safe-haven bids
for Treasuries.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in
price with a yield of 2.333 percent, down 1.5 basis points from
late on Monday. The yield hit a session low of 2.303 percent.
Bids for Treasuries were held back by competing supply of
corporate debt, which was expected to cross the $110 billion
mark in November, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
EUROPE, OIL
The European Commission on Tuesday downgraded its forecast
for euro zone economic growth in the next few years.
The dour outlook from the European Union's executive body
raised bets the ECB might consider more action to stimulate the
region's economy, pushing down yields on top-rated euro zone
government bonds.
The 10-year German Bund yield fell 4 basis
points to 0.815 percent, widening its spread against its U.S.
counterpart to 1.53 percentage points.
In addition to lower European yields, another sharp decline
in oil prices exerted pressure on U.S. yields. Brent crude in
London settled down 2.3 percent to $82.82 a barrel after
falling to $82.08, its lowest since October 2010.
Saudi's U.S. price cut was seen by analysts as a response to
booming production from oil shale formations in North Dakota,
Texas and other parts of the United States.
