* U.S. private sector adds 230,000 jobs in October-ADP
* Stocks rise as Republicans take control of U.S. Senate
* U.S. to sell fewer 2-year, 3-year notes over next quarter
* Chinese, European data disappoint, eyes on ECB meeting
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday as payroll processor ADP reported solid U.S.
private-sector job growth in October and a higher open in U.S.
stocks reduced the safehaven appeal of government debt.
Benchmark yields approached the 3-1/2 week highs set earlier
this week as Wall Street opened higher partly on news that
Republicans took over control of the U.S. Senate after Tuesday's
elections. The Republican victories bolstered bets on a push for
federal legislations friendly to energy and other sectors in the
coming year.
The outlook on the U.S. economy improved somewhat after ADP
said U.S. companies hired 230,000 workers last month, the most
since June.
The latest ADP reading reinforced the view of an encouraging
payrolls report due from the Labor Department on Friday, which
would support the view the Federal Reserve would consider ending
its near zero interest rate policy in mid-2015.
"It makes the employment report on Friday more important,"
said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at
Williams Capital Group in New York. "Yields are too low given
the fact the economy has strengthened especially in the labor
market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 lower
in price, yielding 2.359 percent, up 2 basis points from late on
Tuesday. The 10-year yield struck a 3-1/2 week peak at 2.384
percent on Monday.
Investor appetite for Treasuries were held in check by
competing supply of corporate debt, which was expected to cross
the $110 billion mark in November, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
The Treasury Department said it will sell a combined $66
billion in new three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt issues next
week. It added it expects to gradually reduce the auction sizes
of two-year and three-year notes over the next quarter.
Disappointing data released earlier Wednesday on China and
the euro zone reinforced concerns that problems in those major
economies would eventually slow hiring and business activity at
home and prevent the Fed from raising interest rates at least
into mid-2015.
There have been growing expectations the European Central
Bank would need to take more action to stimulate the region's
economy, but a Reuters report on Tuesday showing tension between
national central bankers and ECB President Mario Draghi
suggested further policy measures are unlikely anytime soon.
The ECB will hold a policy meeting on Thursday.
"The elephant in the room is the euro zone," said Zach
Pandl, senior rates strategist at Columbia Management in
Minneapolis.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)