* ECB's Draghi assures has consensus to do more if necessary

* U.S. jobless claims fall, unit labor costs rebound

* Two-year yield touches 1-month peak before jobs data

* Corporate bond supply reduces bids for Treasuries (Recasts lead, updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday on a pledge from the European Central Bank to take further steps to stimulate the euro zone economy and a hefty supply of higher-yielding corporate supply in advance of Friday's U.S. payrolls report.

A bigger-than-expected decline in weekly domestic jobless claims reinforced the view of another 200,000-plus increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in October, giving the Federal Reserve more evidence to consider possibly raising interest rates in mid-2015.

The yields on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to investors' views on changes in Fed policy, touched the highest level in a month at 0.542 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields earlier approached the 3-1/2-week high set on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank will likely further increase its balance sheet through asset purchases.

He said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy action if needed to revive a struggling euro economy and the bank's staff will prepare the groundwork.

"He (Draghi) reaffirmed he has control over the ECB and the ECB would be open to expand its balance sheet," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Ten-year Treasury notes were 6/32 lower in price, yielding 2.373 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield was a shade below a 3-1/2-week peak of 2.3840 percent struck on Monday.

As Europe and Japan struggle and yields on their debt securities fall below those in the United States, overseas investors will be drawn to Treasuries and other U.S. bonds that offer higher yields.

"On a relative basis, we have the most attractive bond market in the world. That's going to give Treasuries a bid," said Arne Espe, vice president of mutual fund portfolios at USAA Investments in San Antonio.

Investment-grade companies raised over $28 billion with new debt so far this week to robust demand. U.S. drug store giant Walgreens launched an $8 billion deal on Thursday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

With the ECB meeting behind them, investors were looking to Friday's U.S. jobs report for insight into the economy and when the Federal Reserve might begin to raise interest rates. Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 231,000 payrolls increase in October along with the jobless rate holding at 5.9 percent.

"I don't think we'll get anything out of the ballpark. We really need to see wage growth and inflation picking up before the Fed could implement a lift-off," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

The Labor Department said on Thursday unit labor costs in the third quarter grew 0.3 percent, less than the 0.5 percent forecast by analysts but a pickup from a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in the second quarter. (Additional reporting by John Balassi and Mike Gambale of IFR in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)